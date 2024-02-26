'Chandrababu Naidu's Family Threatening State Govt Officials', AP to SC for Nixing Naidu's Bail

New Delhi: The Andhra Pradesh government on Monday told the Supreme Court that former Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu's family was making threatening statements against state government officials.

Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, representing the Andhra Pradesh government, submitted before a bench led by justice Bela M Trivedi that Naidu’s family members have publicly declared their intentions to take action against government officials involved in the investigation once the TDP returns to power. The senior counsel stressed that this is a deeply disturbing development and expressed shock at such threatening statements.

Justice Trivedi expressed disinclination to consider any information not on the record. Rohatgi contended before the bench that the state had filed an interlocutory application seeking additional documents containing the statements made by Naidu's family members to be filed.

The bench, also comprising justice Pankaj Mithal, was hearing the Andhra Pradesh petition challenging an order passed by the Andhra Pradesh High Court granting regular bail to the Telugu Desam Party president in the skill development scam case. In September last year, Naidu was arrested in connection with this case by the state crime investigation department. In October, he was released on bail.

During the hearing, Rohatgi insisted for cancellation of bail granted to Naidu and added that such threats should not be taken lightly, especially against the backdrop of the impending election.

Rohatgi said the accused’s family is openly saying that when we come to power, we will take action against all these officers who have participated in the investigation and taken statements. The state argued that the benefit or liberty of bail cannot accrue to persons who are going to make such threatening statements just before the ensuing elections and stressed, “this is very serious”. The apex court has sought Naidu's response on the state government's plea. Senior advocate Harish Salve, representing Naidu, sought time to file response in the matter. The apex court has scheduled the matter for further hearing on March 19.