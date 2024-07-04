Chandrababu Naidu Meets PM Modi, Terms Talks On Andhra Pradesh-specific Issues 'Constructive'

New Delhi: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the national capital on Thursday and described their discussions on key development issues concerning the state as "constructive".

During the meeting at the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), Naidu advocated for increased assistance to Andhra Pradesh in lieu of special category status. The chief of Telugu Desam Party (TDP), which is an important ally in the BJP-led NDA government, presented several crucial proposals for the state's development and sought the Union government support, sources said.

Following the meeting, he expressed confidence in Andhra Pradesh's potential to "re-emerge as a powerhouse among states" under PM Modi's leadership. "Today, I had a constructive meeting with the Hon'ble Prime Minister, Shri @narendramodi Ji, in Delhi to address important matters concerning the welfare and development of Andhra Pradesh. I am confident that under his leadership, our state will re-emerge as a powerhouse among states," Naidu tweeted.

The PMO confirmed the meeting between Naidu and Modi via social media. The Andhra Pradesh chief minister's two-day Delhi visit included meetings with several Union Ministers. He discussed national highway projects with Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari and praised the "spirit of cooperative federalism" after talks with Minister Piyush Goyal.

"I'm confident that together we shall take Andhra Pradesh further on the road to progress and prosperity," Naidu tweeted after meeting Gadkari. After his meeting with Goyal, the chief minister said, "This wonderful spirit of cooperative federalism will help our state, Andhra Pradesh, unlock its full potential. It was a pleasure meeting you in Delhi today!"

Naidu also met Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan to discuss state-specific issues. Sources indicated that meetings with Home Minister Amit Shah, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Health Minister J P Nadda are on Naidu's agenda.

The visit is seen as crucial for securing Central support for Andhra Pradesh's development following its 2014 bifurcation. Naidu's engagements in the capital underscore the TDP's importance as an NDA partner and the state's push for accelerated growth.