Chandrababu Naidu Meets PM Modi, Terms Talks On Andhra Pradesh-specific Issues 'Constructive'

New Delhi: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the national capital on Thursday and described their discussions on key development issues concerning the state as "constructive".
During the meeting at the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), Naidu advocated for increased assistance to Andhra Pradesh in lieu of special category status. The chief of Telugu Desam Party (TDP), which is an important ally in the BJP-led NDA government, presented several crucial proposals for the state's development and sought the Union government support, sources said.
Following the meeting, he expressed confidence in Andhra Pradesh's potential to "re-emerge as a powerhouse among states" under PM Modi's leadership. "Today, I had a constructive meeting with the Hon'ble Prime Minister, Shri @narendramodi Ji, in Delhi to address important matters concerning the welfare and development of Andhra Pradesh. I am confident that under his leadership, our state will re-emerge as a powerhouse among states," Naidu tweeted.
