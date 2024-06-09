Chandrababu Naidu at Ramoji Film City, Joins Late Media Baron's Funeral Procession

Hyderabad: TDP Chief Chandrababu Naidu, who shared close familial ties with the deceased chairman of Ramoji Group of companies, Ramoji Rao arrived at the Film City to attend the funeral of the late founder of ETV on Sunday.

Ramoji Rao stood by Chandrababu Naidu’s side during his tough times and the duo shared a four-decade long association. Naidu paid his last respects to the media tycoon.

The soon-to-be Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh landed in Hyderabad at 10 AM after which he headed to Ramoji Rao’s residence. The final rites are being conducted with full state honours. Telangana CM Revanth Reddy who is in Delhi issued orders to Chief Secretary to conduct final rites with official honours.

Earlier, Chandrababu Naidu said, "It is very sad. He is a Yugapurush. I cannot digest that a man who was born for a purpose has died. I have known Ramoji Rao for 40 years. Ramoji Rao always worked for the good of society and the Telugu people. Born in an ordinary family in an ordinary village, he grew up to be an extraordinary man. He first started Margadarsi and then established Eenadu. Today, every household reads Eenadu in the morning. He worked to make people knowledgeable. He always said that he would only work according to dharma."

Rao passed away while undergoing treatment at Star Hospital in Telangana's Hyderabad on Saturday morning. He was 87. Rao's legacy is vast, encompassing numerous successful business ventures and media productions. Under his leadership, Eenadu became a major force in Telugu media. Chandrababu Naidu further asserted that Ramoji Rao always stood by the people. He further said, "His only wish was that he wanted to die while working. He also stated that he would always work for the people until his last breath. Today, the systems that he has built are permanent. Eenadu and ETV are permanent. Today, Ramoji Film City has the highest standards in the country. He built it thinking that the state should get investments and the city should develop because of him. It is sad to lose such a person. He will always be in the hearts of Telugu people. I used to consult him when I faced any problems. His ideologies are still alive. We will go forward with the inspiration of Ramoji Rao and work for the Telugu people and develop Andhra Pradesh. I convey my condolences. May God give everyone the strength to continue the legacy of Ramoji Rao."

Ramoji Rao's other business ventures include the film production house Usha Kiran Movies, the film distribution company Mayuri Film Distributors, the financial services firm Margadarsi Chit Fund, and the hotel chain Dolphin Group of Hotels. He was also the head of the ETV Network of television channels. In 2016, he received the Padma Vibhushan, the second-highest civilian award in India, from then-President Pranab Mukherjee. His mortal remains have been kept at The Ramoji Film City, where several renowned figures arrived to pay their last respects to Ramoji Rao.

The BJP in alliance with Chandrababu Naidu's TDP and Pawan Kalyan's Jana Sena Party contested the Andhra Pradesh Assembly polls and Lok Sabha elections. The alliance performed strongly, securing 21 out of 25 Lok Sabha seats in the state. The TDP won 16 seats, BJP three and Jana Sena Party two.