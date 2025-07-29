Chandrababu Invites Singapore To Partner In Amaravati's Growth - Collaborations Sought In Housing, Green Hydrogen, Port And Sports Infra

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu, who is currently on a two-day visit to Singapore, invited the country to partner up with the Andhra Pradesh government to collaborate in the growth of Amaravati as a city of the future. The Chief Minister urged the Singapore Housing Development Board, among others, to incorporate innovative ideas, modern infrastructure, and global best practices for infrastructure in the city.
Naidu toured the Bidadari Housing Estate in Singapore on foot for two hours, noting its features, following which he met with officials from Singapore’s Housing Board, Urban Development Authority, Corporation Enterprise, and the World Bank.
“You should be partners in Amaravati’s housing projects. Singapore has already given us a master plan for the capital. The World Bank is also supporting the development. Due to unfortunate events in the past, a gap formed between the governments of AP and Singapore. We are now working to rebuild that relationship and ensure continued cooperation,” he said.
A Model Of Eco-Friendly Development
Chandrababu praised Singapore’s environmentally conscious approach to the Bidadari project, where a former cemetery was transformed into a scenic park and housing estate.
“Bidadari has been developed as a ‘City in a Garden’. The project coexists with nature, preserving trees and water bodies. Structures here spread joy and comfort without harming the environment. Around 10,000 families are now living in this beautiful setting,” Singaporean officials explained to the Chief Minister.
Invitation To AP Partnership Conference
The CM met Singapore’s Minister for Commerce and Industry, Tan See Leng, and invited him to attend the AP Partnership Conference scheduled for November. He assured that the state government is ready to resolve issues faced by Singaporean companies during the previous regime.
Chandrababu called for Singapore’s involvement in green hydrogen projects, port development, transmission corridors, and logistics in Andhra Pradesh. “Singapore’s expertise in trade, technology, and human resources will be valuable to our state,” he said.
Minister Tan See Leng responded positively, expressing interest in collaborating in the housing and undersea cable sectors. He also informed the AP delegation that Singapore is working closely with the World Bank on green energy and housing. Ministers Nara Lokesh, TG Bharat, and other top officials were part of the delegation that met the Singaporean minister.
Singapore-Inspired Sports Schools In AP
Naidu also expressed plans to establish world-class sports schools in Vijayawada, Vizianagaram, and Kadapa, after visiting the Singapore Sports School, along with Pullela Gopichand, the renowned badminton coach.
“Sports is a top priority for us. We want sports schools to also become centres of tourism and commercial activity. A dedicated Sports City will come up in Amaravati, with integrated sports complexes also planned in Tirupati and Visakhapatnam,” Chandrababu stated, after conducting discussions with Ong Kim Soon, the Principal of the school.
The state has introduced a new Sports Policy, raised government job reservation for sportspersons from 2% to 3%, and announced cash prizes for Olympic winners—₹7 crore for gold, ₹5 crore for silver, and ₹3 crore for bronze medalists. Group-1 jobs will also be offered to winners at the Olympic and Asian Games levels.
Principal Ong explained that the Singapore Sports School runs a high-performance training system in association with national sports bodies and academies. Students are admitted from the age of 12 and provided focused training in multiple disciplines.
