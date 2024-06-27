ETV Bharat / state

Chandrababu Govt To Hold Memorial Service For Padma Vibhushan Ramoji Rao; Union Ministers, Editors Among 7,000 Special Invitees

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Jun 27, 2024, 7:55 AM IST

Several ministers and officials in Andhra Pradesh are diligently organising a memorial service for Padma Vibhushan Ramoji Rao. Committees have been formed to manage logistics, including seating arrangements and special galleries for the event. The memorial will include a screening of a short film showcasing Ramoji Rao's life and contributions.

Andhra Pradesh Government Plans State-Level Memorial For Padma Vibhushan Ramoji Rao
Late Ramoji Group founder Ramoji Rao (ETV Bharat)

Krishna (Andhra Pradesh): The Andhra Pradesh government is gearing up to host a state-level memorial service to honour the late Padma Vibhushan awardee and Chairman of Eenadu, Ramoji Rao, on Thursday in Krishna district. In an official announcement, the government has designated the event as a significant provincial program, underscoring its importance.

Preparations for the memorial service are underway, with two committees diligently stepping in to ensure smooth conduct of the event. The first committee comprises five ministers, including K Partha Sarathi, Nadendla Manohar, Satya Kumar, Kollu Ravindra, and Nimmala Ramanaidu. Their responsibilities span coordinating the logistical aspects and ensuring the smooth conduct of the event.

Concurrently, a team of twelve officials, led by Commissioner Katama Bhaskar, has been appointed by the Capital Region Development Authority (CDRA) to support the ministerial efforts.

A recent review meeting, chaired by these ministers was also held to assess the arrangements and finalise the details for the memorial. The discussions included strategies for accommodating approximately 7,000 special invitees. Among them are Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, family members of Ramoji Rao, Union Information Ministers, representatives from the Editors Guild, and distinguished journalists.

The event is also expected to draw participants from various fields, including farmers, poets, and artists, ensuring the participation of people from all walks of life in honouring the late media baron.

To facilitate the attendance of guests from outside the immediate vicinity, organisers have streamlined the issuance of passes. Notably, locals will have unrestricted access to the memorial service without needing a pass. Special arrangements for hassle-free vehicle parking and dedicated seating galleries for attendees have also been confirmed.

As part of the commemorative program, a poignant short film highlighting Ramoji Rao's illustrious life and contributions will be screened, further underscoring his contribution to journalism and service to the community. The upcoming memorial service promises to be a momentous occasion, blending solemn remembrance with heartfelt tributes from across sectors, sources said.

TAGGED:

COMMEMORATION MEETING OF RAMOJIRAOMEMORIAL FOR RAMOJI RAOPADMA VIBHUSHAN RAMOJI RAOMEMORIAL FOR RAMOJI RAO

