Chandrababu Govt To Hold Memorial Service For Padma Vibhushan Ramoji Rao; Union Ministers, Editors Among 7,000 Special Invitees

Krishna (Andhra Pradesh): The Andhra Pradesh government is gearing up to host a state-level memorial service to honour the late Padma Vibhushan awardee and Chairman of Eenadu, Ramoji Rao, on Thursday in Krishna district. In an official announcement, the government has designated the event as a significant provincial program, underscoring its importance.

Preparations for the memorial service are underway, with two committees diligently stepping in to ensure smooth conduct of the event. The first committee comprises five ministers, including K Partha Sarathi, Nadendla Manohar, Satya Kumar, Kollu Ravindra, and Nimmala Ramanaidu. Their responsibilities span coordinating the logistical aspects and ensuring the smooth conduct of the event.

Concurrently, a team of twelve officials, led by Commissioner Katama Bhaskar, has been appointed by the Capital Region Development Authority (CDRA) to support the ministerial efforts.

A recent review meeting, chaired by these ministers was also held to assess the arrangements and finalise the details for the memorial. The discussions included strategies for accommodating approximately 7,000 special invitees. Among them are Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, family members of Ramoji Rao, Union Information Ministers, representatives from the Editors Guild, and distinguished journalists.