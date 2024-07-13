ETV Bharat / state

3 Die Due To Suspected Chandipura Virus In Gujarat, Pathogen Returns After 14 Years

Sabarkantha: Three persons died due to suspected infection of Chandipura virus in Gujarat. While two deaths were recorded in Aravalli district, one was in Khedbrahma in Sabarkantha district. A probe has been initiated following reports of suspected cases in these two districts, health department officials said.

Nearly six persons are currently admitted in Himmatnagar Civil Hospital in Sabarkantha with Chandipura virus-like symptoms. The samples of five persons have been sent to the National Institute of Virology (NIV) in Pune for testing and a high-level meeting is likely to be held today.

How does this virus spread?

It is a rare and deadly pathogen that is transmitted through mosquitoes, sandflies and ticks. Sandflies frequenting in kutcha houses and cracks of the walls usually act as carriers of this virus. In most cases, the patient dies within 8 to 10 hours after coming in contact with this virus. It causes swelling in the brain and tend to affect children below 10 years. This virus is more deadly than swine flu, doctors said.

Symptoms:

Patients have symptoms like fever, vomiting, breathing problem and flue. As the symptoms of Chandipura virus are similar to that of other viruses, it is difficult to identify it in the initial stage. It is important to seek treatment as soon as possible.