Chandipura Virus Death Toll Touches 68 In Gujarat, Health Dept Conducts Survey

Gandhinagar: In the wake of an outbreak of viral encephalitis, a total of 157 cases have been reported in Gujarat with 59 confirmed cases of Chandipura virus while the death toll has touched 68.

Death toll touches 68

Among the total deaths, Panchmahal district recorded the highest number of 7 deaths followed by 6 in Ahmedabad Corporation. Five deaths were reported in Sabarkanth, 3 in Aravalli, 2 in Mahisagar, 2 in Kheda, 4 each in Mehsana and Rajkot, 2 in Surendranagar, 3 in Gandhinagar, 3 in Jamnagar, 4 in Morbi, 2 in Gandhinagar Corporation, 3 in Dahod, 2 in Vadodara, 1 in Narmada, 4 in Banaskantha, 1 in Vadodara Corporation, 1 in Devbhoomi Dwarka, 4 in Kutch, 4 in Surat Corporation and one each in Bharuch, Jamnagar Corporation, Patan and Gir Somnath.

59 confirmed cases of Chandipura virus

Seven confirmed cases of Chandipura virus have been reported from Panchmahal followed by 6 cases from Sabarkantha, 5 cases from Mehsana, 4 cases from Kutch and Kheda. This apart, three cases have been reported from Dahod, Surendranagar, Ahmedabad Corporation, Rajkot, Aravalli and Mahisagar each. Gandhinagar, Surat Corporation and Banaskantha have registered two cases each and one case each has been reported from Jamnagar, Morbi, Vadodara, Devbhoomi Dwarka and Rajkot Corporation, Bharuch, Ahmedabad, Porbandar and Patan districts.

State registers 157 cases of encephalitis syndrome

According to the Gujarat Health Department data, there are currently 157 cases of encephalitis syndrome in the state of which, 16 cases were reported in Sabarkantha and Panchmahal each. This apart, 7 cases were reported in Aravalli, 4 in Mahisagar, 7 in Kheda, 10 in Mehsana, 7 in Rajkot, 5 in Surendranagar, 12 in Ahmedabad Corporation, 8 in Gandhinagar and 7 in Jamnagar.

Reports from the cities state that 6 cases were reported in Morbi, 3 in Gandhinagar Corporation, 2 in Chhotaudepur, Narmada, Vadodara Corporation and Surat Corporation. Along with this, 4 cases have been reported from Dahod, 7 cases from Vadodara, 7 cases from Banaskantha, 1 case from Bhavnagar, 2 cases from Devbhoomi Dwarka, 4 cases from Rajkot Corporation, 5 cases from Kutch, 4 cases from Bharuch, 2 cases from Ahmedabad and one suspected case from Jamnagar Corporation, Porbandar, Patan, Gir Somnath.

State health department on alert

According to the health department, 20 patients of viral encephalitis are admitted in Gujarat and 69 others have been discharged. A total of 52,125 houses have been kept under surveillance by the health team, which includes the houses of positive and suspected patients and houses in the surrounding area. Under which, dusting and spraying of Malathion powder is being done in all kutcha houses. All the districts have been asked to take measures to prevent vector-borne diseases.

Daily monitoring and supervision is undertaken under the leadership of health minister, officials said. Guidelines have been issued directing to run epidemic control and prevention campaign and every case has been asked to be investigated by the Rapid Response Team. In areas where Chandipura virus cases have been reported, individuals have been asked to use personal protective equipment.

Read more

Gujarat Records Highest Cases of Chandipura Virus: Health Ministry