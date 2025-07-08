ETV Bharat / state

Chandipura Virus Outbreak In Gujarat: Two Kids Succumb At Kheda, Health Dept On Alert

Chandipura virus mostly affects kids so the health department has alerted pediatricians to take necessary measures to ensure fast and proper treatment.

Chandipura Virus Outbreak In Gujarat: Two Kids Succumb At Kheda, Health Dept On Alert
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : July 8, 2025 at 1:33 PM IST

Kheda: Two children died of suspected Chandipura virus in Gujarat's Kheda district. They are among the total three cases of suspected Chandipura virus that were detected in the district.

The deceased were residents of Nadiad and Galteshwar taluka. A third child from Matar taluka was shifted to the hospital for treatment and later discharged. The district health department is conducting surveys by forming different teams.

Kheda chief district health officer Dr V A Dhruv said three cases of Chandipura virus were reported in Kheda district since the onset of monsoon.

"Chandipura virus symptoms were seen in three kids, aged 1.5, 2.5 and 9 years. A child from Nadiad taluka was sent to Ahmedabad Civil Hospital, where the kid died during treatment. The second case is from Matar taluka, where a child complained of fever and convulsions. He is currently undergoing treatment and the report is negative. The third case is from Galteshwar taluka, where the child was sent to Godhra district hospital, where the kid died and the test result is awaiting," he said.

Dr Dhruv further said that the health department has alerted the pediatricians of the district. "If any case surfaces, it should be treated and immediately sent to a medical college or district hospital. This disease demands immediate medical attention," Dr Dhruv added.

Chandipura virus mostly affects children, leading to high fever with flu-like symptoms and seizures. Death often occurs within a very short time of treatment. If a persons shows symptoms of this virus, he/she should be immediately taken to the primary health centre, community health center or district hospital. This disease can be cured only by immediate attention and proper treatment, Dr Dhruv said.

Precautions against Chandipura virus

This is transmitted through vectors like mosquitoes, ticks and sandflies. Breeding grounds for vectors should be eliminated along with practicing good hygiene. To reduce exposure to sandflies, cracks in mud houses should be filled with glue and proper sanitation has to be ensured. Areas where animals are kept should be properly cleaned along with the premises of the house. Also, insect repellants should be used.

