Chandipura Virus In Gujarat: 37 Confirmed Cases, 44 Deaths Recorded Till Now

Gandhinagar: Nearly 124 suspected Chandipura virus cases have been detected in the state among which, 37 cases were confirmed and 44 people have died due to the infection till now. Among 54 patients who were admitted to the hospitals with viral encephalitis, 26 patients have been discharged.

The highest number of cases have been reported from Panchmahal district followed by Sabarkantha district and Ahmedabad corporation.

Panchmahal district registered 15 suspected cases while 12 cases were detected each in Sabarkantha and Ahmedabad corporation. Aravalli registered nine cases, Mahisagar two, Kheda six, Mehsana seven, Rajkot five, Surendranagar four, Gandhinagar six, Jamnagar six, Morbi five, Gandhinagar corporation three, Chhotaudepur two, Dahod two, Vadodara six, Narmada two, Banaskantha five, Vadodara corporation two, Bhavnagar one, Devbhoomi Dwarka one, Rajkot corporation four, Kutch three, Surat corporation two, Bharuch three, Ahmedabad one and Jamnagar corporation one.

So far 37 confirmed cases have been reported here. Among which, six cases were found positive in Sabarkantha and Panchmahal each, four in Mehsana and three in Aravalli, Kheda and Ahmedabad corporation each. One case was confirmed in Mahisagar, Rajkot, Surendranagar, Gandhinagar, Jamnagar, Morbi, Dahod, Vadodara, Banaskantha, Devbhoomi Dwarka and Rajkot Corporation

The Chandipura virus death toll has risen to 44 till now. Among which, two deaths were from Sabarkantha, three from Aravalli, two from Mahisagar, two from Kheda, two from Mehsana, three from Rajkot, one from Surendranagar, four from Ahmedabad Corporation, two from Gandhinagar, five from Panchmahal, two from Jamnagar, three from Morbi, two from Gandhinagar corporation, two from Dahod, one from Vadodara, one from Narmada, three from Banaskantha, one from Vadodara corporation, one from Devbhoomi Dwarka, one from Surat corporation and one from Jamnagar corporation.