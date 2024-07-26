Chandipura Virus In Gujarat: 37 Confirmed Cases, 44 Deaths Recorded Till Now

Gandhinagar: Nearly 124 suspected Chandipura virus cases have been detected in the state among which, 37 cases were confirmed and 44 people have died due to the infection till now. Among 54 patients who were admitted to the hospitals with viral encephalitis, 26 patients have been discharged.
The highest number of cases have been reported from Panchmahal district followed by Sabarkantha district and Ahmedabad corporation.
Panchmahal district registered 15 suspected cases while 12 cases were detected each in Sabarkantha and Ahmedabad corporation. Aravalli registered nine cases, Mahisagar two, Kheda six, Mehsana seven, Rajkot five, Surendranagar four, Gandhinagar six, Jamnagar six, Morbi five, Gandhinagar corporation three, Chhotaudepur two, Dahod two, Vadodara six, Narmada two, Banaskantha five, Vadodara corporation two, Bhavnagar one, Devbhoomi Dwarka one, Rajkot corporation four, Kutch three, Surat corporation two, Bharuch three, Ahmedabad one and Jamnagar corporation one.
So far 37 confirmed cases have been reported here. Among which, six cases were found positive in Sabarkantha and Panchmahal each, four in Mehsana and three in Aravalli, Kheda and Ahmedabad corporation each. One case was confirmed in Mahisagar, Rajkot, Surendranagar, Gandhinagar, Jamnagar, Morbi, Dahod, Vadodara, Banaskantha, Devbhoomi Dwarka and Rajkot Corporation
The Chandipura virus death toll has risen to 44 till now. Among which, two deaths were from Sabarkantha, three from Aravalli, two from Mahisagar, two from Kheda, two from Mehsana, three from Rajkot, one from Surendranagar, four from Ahmedabad Corporation, two from Gandhinagar, five from Panchmahal, two from Jamnagar, three from Morbi, two from Gandhinagar corporation, two from Dahod, one from Vadodara, one from Narmada, three from Banaskantha, one from Vadodara corporation, one from Devbhoomi Dwarka, one from Surat corporation and one from Jamnagar corporation.
This apart, six cases have been reported from Rajasthan, out of which five are admitted in the hospital and one has died. Two patients have been admitted from Madhya Pradesh and one from Maharashtra.
A total of 41,211 dwellings including the houses and surrounding areas of positive and suspected patients are being monitored by health department teams. Villages where positive cases of viral encephalitis were detected, have been requested to spray Malathion powder and other insecticides while the districts have been asked to initiate measures to prevent vector-borne diseases.
