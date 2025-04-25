Chandigarh Youth Detained For Raising Pro-Pakistan Slogans At Pahalgam Attack Protest Meet

Chandigarh: The police detained a youth for allegedly raising pro-Pakistan slogans during a protest meet on Thursday in Chandigarh to condemn the Pahalgam terror attack.

Tension prevailed when an unidentified you suddenly arrived at Sector-17 of Chandigarh where Hindu organisations and Property Consultants Association held a protest meeting and raised objection to members raising anti-Pakistan slogans.

According to eyewitnesses, the youth first appealed to the protesters not to raise Pakistan Murdabad slogans and said that such an act hurt him. When the protesters opposed this, he raised pro-Pakistan slogans more loudly.

Sector-17 police station in-charge Rohit Kumar and Neelam Chowki in-charge Satish Kumar, who were present on the spot, asked police personnel to detain the youth.

As soon as the information was received, DSP Udaypal also reached the spot. The police took the youth to a nearby post and started questioning him.

According to the information, the youth is a resident of Kharar in Mohali, Punjab and was wearing a turban. He had reached Sector-17 Plaza with four friends. The police said the investigation is on to know the exact motive of the youth and whether he is associated with any outfit.

As soon as the news of the youth raising slogans spread, workers of Hindu organisations and local people got furious. Many protesters including former councillor Satinder Singh, BJP leader Sanjeev Rana and Shashishankar Tiwari demanded that the youth be whisked away and punished.

During this, some people hit the doors and walls of the police outpost. Seeing the situation deteriorating, the police tried to take the youth secretly in their vehicle, but the protesters opposed it. A scuffle broke out between the police and the protesters. Some protesters also allegedly threw stones at the police vehicle.

Former councillor Satinder Singh has filed a written complaint at Sector-17 police station. In his FIR, he wrote the youth deliberately tried to create communal tension and his behaviour falls under the category of treason. The police have registered a case under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and started an investigation. DSP Udaypal said that the interrogation of the youth is going on and his friends have also been summoned so that the truth comes out.