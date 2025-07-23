ETV Bharat / state

Chandigarh's Janvi Jindal Becomes Youngest Indian Girl To Hold 5 Guinness Skating Titles

Janvi Jindal sets global records despite no coach or resources, earning national recognition and inspiring young girls to follow their passions.

Chandigarh's Janvi Jindal Becomes Youngest Indian Girl To Hold 5 Guinness Skating Titles (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : July 23, 2025 at 1:52 PM IST

Chandigarh: Janvi Jindal, a schoolgirl from Chandigarh, had made history by earning five Guinness World Records in freestyle skating. Studying in Class 12 in Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 16, Janvi learned skating without any professional coach. Her father trained her by watching videos online. She said that she practised on public pathways and in front of Sector 22 showrooms after her father returned from work.

Her hard work and dedication, despite limited resources, earned her the Guinness World Record under 18 years in India. She is the only female athlete from Chandigarh to achieve such a milestone.

Chandigarh's free skater Janvi Jindal (ETV Bharat)

Her records, officially confirmed in July 2025, include:

  • Most 360-degree rotations on inline skates in 30 seconds (27 spins)
  • Fastest Slalom (20 cones) on two wheels (8.85 seconds)
  • Most one-wheeled 360-degree spins in 30 seconds (42 spins)
  • Most one-wheeled 360-degree spins in 1 minute (72 spins)
  • Most consecutive one-wheeled 360-degree spins (22 spins)


Apart from her Guinness World Records, Janvi has also been recognised by the India Book of Records for five achievements, including being the youngest to perform Bhangra on skates, gliding downstairs while skating, and performing the maximum wheelie spins at Khardung La Pass, one of the world's highest motorable roads.

Her journey is truly extraordinary as she trained without a professional coach. Her father, Munish Jindal, who had no prior experience in skating, watched tutorials on YouTube and social media to coach Janvi, juggling with work alongside. Most of Janvi's training took place on public roads, often late in the evening when traffic was minimal.

"I always knew I wanted to do something meaningful in life, something I was passionate about. There is no freetsyle skating coach in Chandigarh, so my father became my coach. He could not even stand on skates, but he taught me by watching tutorials on YouTube and social media," she told news agency ANI.

Chandigarh's free skater Janvi Jindal (ETV Bharat)

"When I made my first Guinness World Record, my father was the one who first saw the mail. He called me to the living room, and there was a cake in front of me with 'Congratulations Janvi' written on it. Currently, I am trying to obtain the 'Bal Puraskar'. My biggest aim is to motivate more children, especially girls," she said.

Her first attempt at a Guinness World Record was rejected due to a minor technical rule. But she did not give up. A year-long process of reapplying, meeting standards of Guinness, and dedicated practice finally brought success.

Her journey has drawn comparisons to Chandigarh's cricket icon Yuvraj Singh, who also began his sporting career as a skater. But unlike him, Janvi chose skating as her final destination. Munish said, "We could not afford to send her to international competitions, but Guinness World Records gave her the global platform she deserved."

"At present, Janvi is applying for the National Child Award for Exceptional Achievement (Bal Puruskar). Her biggest dream is to inspire other children to pursue their passions," her father added.

