Chandigarh University founder-chancellor Satnam Singh Sandhu nominated to Rajya Sabha

New Delhi: Chandigarh University founder-chancellor Satnam Singh Sandhu was on Tuesday nominated to the Rajya Sabha. In a notification, the home ministry said President Droupadi Murmu has nominated Sandhu to the upper house of Parliament. Son of a farmer, Sandhu is one of India's leading educationists, the notification said.

Sandhu, who is also an agriculturist who struggled to attain education, is credited with the foundation of Chandigarh Group of Colleges (CGC) at Landran in Mohali in 2001 and the formation of Chandigarh University in 2012, it said. He is actively involved in large-scale community efforts to improve health and wellness and also to advance communal harmony through his two NGOs -- the Indian Minorities Foundation and the New India Development Foundation. it added.

In a social media post, Vice President and Rajya Sabha chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar welcomed Sandhu's nomination to the Rajya Sabha. "His rich work in community service and his passion towards education, innovation and learning will be big sources of strength for the Rajya Sabha. I wish him the very best for his tenure," Dhankhar said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he is delighted that the president has nominated Sandhu to the Rajya Sabha. "Satnam Ji has distinguished himself as a noted educationist and social worker, who has been serving people at the grassroots in different ways. He has always worked extensively to further national integration and has also worked with the Indian diaspora," the PM said.

The prime minister wished Sandhu the "very best" for his parliamentary journey and said he is confident the Rajya Sabha proceedings will be enriched by his views.