Chandigarh Software Developer Converts Waste To Wealth

Chandigarh: A software developer in Chandigarh has embarked on an ambitious journey of converting articles of domestic waste into wealth. In fact Arun Bansal has named his campaign as ‘Waste to Wealth’.

After working in tandem with the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation for the last seven years, he got down to identifying usable domestic waste. He started a ‘Social Substance’ community on Facebook and then made a page on natural biodiversity on the social media platform where more than 12,000 people joined hands with him.

Presently working with the Information Technology (IT) Department of Panjab University, Bansal dreams of making a waste less society. He has been involved in creating useful articles from waste.

The team members of Social Substance go around the city every Saturday collecting domestic waste articles which they segregate and hand over to those who need them.

“Quite often people dump household articles thinking them to be useless. These include fabrics, plastics and electronics items. Ours is a small beginning in making such articles useful,” Bansal told ETV Bharat.

He further said, “We collect articles that people think are waste and collect them on Saturdays. These include school books, literature, school uniforms, shoes, electronics etc. Articles that are usable are then handed over to the needy slum dwellers. The rest are sent to be recycled. The clothes that are in good condition are also used to make pouches, bags, diary covers and pillow covers.”

The clothing items are handed over to women associated with self help groups (SHG). Electron items like chargers, torches, toys etc are given to children interested in IT who repair and then use them. The articles prepared from clothing are sold at various items and this helps generate income for the SHGs.

Bansal disclosed that he wants to change the definition of waste. He has never disposed off wet waste from his house. He has instead used it for composting and growing organic vegetables in the kitchen garden.

“The vegetables cooked in my house are from this compost. I want to make the children aware about kitchen gardening so that they get attracted towards natural products,” he said.

Although it is a small beginning, this project has the potential to take off in a city like Chandigarh where the literacy levels are high. Being a planned and organized city with homogenous landscape, it can be a model for other cities in the country to follow.