Chandigarh Shops To Stay Open 24x7 From Today Onwards, Guidelines Issued

Chandigarh: The UT administration has allowed shops to operate 24 hours a day, throughout the year in Chandigarh.

For which, it has decided to simplify the labour laws and regulations regarding opening and closing timings as well as operation hours in order to promote ease of doing business and benefit traders.

This will help traders and shopkeepers, who want to operate beyond the usual working hours and days, to do so without seeking any special permission from the labour department. From today onwards, all shops and commercial establishments registered under the labour department will get the benefit of operating 24x7.

Secretary-cum-labour commissioner Vinay Pratap Singh has urged all shopkeepers and traders to register themselves with the labour department under the Punjab Shops and Commercial Establishments Act, 1958 through the online portal - lab.chd.gov.in - to avail the benefit. Singh said that registration certificate is issued by the department on payment of Rs 1000 to Rs 5000, depending on the category of the certificate.

He further said that the labour department will conduct extensive awareness and registration camps in the markets for the welfare of shopkeepers and traders, so that they can take advantage of the extended operational hours.

In a notification issued by the department, it has been stated that every employee working in the shops and commercial establishments will be given a one-day off in a week without any deduction of wages and the off-days of all employees will be pasted on their notice boards. Also, employees shall be given at least half an hour rest after working for five consecutive hours. The employee must not work more than nine hours in a day or 48 hours in a week. They will avail national and festival holidays. The salaries along with overtime payment will be credited directly to their bank accounts.

Shops and commercial establishments that remain open beyond 10.00 pm, will have to make adequate security arrangements for all the employees and customers. Women employees will be provided with separate lockers and rest rooms at their workplaces.

Moreover, women employees will not be allowed to work after 8.00 pm and if any such staff stays beyond then the management should take her prior written consent.

The management has to ensure adequate security and transportation for the women employees and also ensure that they reach home safely after work. This apart, annual self-defence workshops will have to be held from time to time.

The notification also states that CCTV cameras with a recording backup of at least 15 days should be installed at the premises of the shops and business establishments for security purpose. There should also be an emergency alarm system. It has clarified that if terms and conditions are violated then the exemption will be cancelled after giving a reasonable opportunity for hearing.

The labour department officials have been empowered to inspect and verify whether the terms and conditions are being followed or not. The public or government authority can forward their complaint to the department via email (alcld-chd@chd.nic.in) or phone (0172-2679000). Thereafter, the area labour inspector will investigate the matter and take appropriate action.

