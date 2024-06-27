Chandigarh Shops To Stay Open 24x7 From Today Onwards, Guidelines Issued

Chandigarh: The UT administration has allowed shops to operate 24 hours a day, throughout the year in Chandigarh.
For which, it has decided to simplify the labour laws and regulations regarding opening and closing timings as well as operation hours in order to promote ease of doing business and benefit traders.
This will help traders and shopkeepers, who want to operate beyond the usual working hours and days, to do so without seeking any special permission from the labour department. From today onwards, all shops and commercial establishments registered under the labour department will get the benefit of operating 24x7.
Secretary-cum-labour commissioner Vinay Pratap Singh has urged all shopkeepers and traders to register themselves with the labour department under the Punjab Shops and Commercial Establishments Act, 1958 through the online portal - lab.chd.gov.in - to avail the benefit. Singh said that registration certificate is issued by the department on payment of Rs 1000 to Rs 5000, depending on the category of the certificate.
He further said that the labour department will conduct extensive awareness and registration camps in the markets for the welfare of shopkeepers and traders, so that they can take advantage of the extended operational hours.
In a notification issued by the department, it has been stated that every employee working in the shops and commercial establishments will be given a one-day off in a week without any deduction of wages and the off-days of all employees will be pasted on their notice boards. Also, employees shall be given at least half an hour rest after working for five consecutive hours. The employee must not work more than nine hours in a day or 48 hours in a week. They will avail national and festival holidays. The salaries along with overtime payment will be credited directly to their bank accounts.