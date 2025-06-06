Chandigarh Municipal Corporation Beaten With Sticks By Nihangs

Chandigarh: The Chandigarh Municipal Corporation team was beaten with sticks allegedly by Nihangs when they were trying to remove illegal encroachment in the Patel Market of Sector-15 in Chandigarh, police said on Friday.

The Corporation team intended to inquire about the stall of a person in the guise of a Nihang and have it removed due to the absence of a valid license, they said. The police said the altercation began when three Nihangs present at the scene began arguing with the woman officer of the team while the team insisted that the stall be shut down. The three proceeded to argue with nearby vendors who opened shop on the regular as well, said the police.

The verbal spat quickly turned physical as the Nihangs began attacking the Municipal Corporation employees and the nearby shopkeepers with sticks. The shopkeepers of Sector-15 informed the police who swiftly arrived at the scene. A case was lodged in the Sector-11 police station and the three accused were arrested, police added.

The incident was captured by the public present at the spot on their phones. As a result, multiple videos have been circulated online since. The videos explicitly showcase the accused throwing hands, kicking, and attacking people with a stick.