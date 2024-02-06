Loading...

Chandigarh Mayoral Election Row: AAP Releases Video of Returning Officer 'Tampering' Ballot Papers

Video of Presiding Officer Municipal Corporation Indulging in ballot paper tampering

In the video released by the Aam Aadmi Party, the Returning Officer Anil Masih is apparently seen tampering with the ballot papers while periodically looking at the overhead CCTV camera. The AAP releasing the video came hours after the SC reprimanded the election officer for the conduct.

Chandigarh: As the Supreme Court on Monday pulled the Returning Officer for the alleged ballot tampering in the Chandigarh Municipal Mayoral elections in which the BJP won all three posts, the Aam Aadmi Party, the petitioner in the case, has released a video of the apparent ballot tampering by the accused Returning Officer.

A bench of Supreme Court justices led by CJI DY Chandrachud and comprising justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra on Monday Feb 5 while hearing a plea by AAP Councilor Kuldeep Kumar reprimanded Election Officer Anil Masih and termed the election of Chandigarh Mayor as a “murder of democracy”. In his plea, AAP councilor has alleged irregularities in the Chandigarh Mayoral polls held on Jan 30.

The AAP councilor approached the apex court after the Punjab and Haryana High Court refused to provide interim relief in seeking fresh Chandigarh mayoral polls. After the SC rap to the Returning Officer, the AAP has released the video of the election officer Anil Masih indulging in the ballot tampering. In the few seconds video, Masih is seen sitting in a chair while wearing a blue coat. In the video, the election officer periodically looks at the CCTV camera after defacing ballot papers.

The Supreme Court while reprimanding the election officer also pulled up the Punjab and Haryana High Court saying the court had failed to conduct the elections properly. Questioning the election officer, the CJI said that it is clear that the ballot papers were tampered with during the elections and action should be taken against the accused.

“Why is he looking at the camera? Lawyer, this is a mockery of democracy and murder of democracy. The court is shocked by the whole incident. Is this behavior of the Returning Officer correct? Let the returning officer know that the Supreme Court is keeping an eye on him,” the apex court said. The Aam Aadmi Party has opened a front against the rigging in the mayoral elections. On February 2, Aam Aadmi Party also held a big demonstration in Delhi over the matter.

