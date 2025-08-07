Essay Contest 2025

Chandigarh-Manali National Highway Reopens After 40 hours

Chandigarh-Manali national highway was blocked on Tuesday night following landslides and rockfalls due to heavy rainfall.

File photo of Chandigarh-Manali National Highway (IANS)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : August 7, 2025 at 7:52 PM IST

Mandi: The Chandigarh-Manali national highway was reopened for one-way traffic after more than 40 hours on Thursday. The smaller vehicles are being routed via Mandi-Katula since yesterday.

The highway was blocked at around 10 pm on Tuesday following massive landslides and rockfall from hills near Dwada due to heavy rainfall in Himachal Pradesh.

Efforts were initiated by the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) personnel to restore traffic since Tuesday night. However, subsequent landslides on Wednesday, hampered the highway clearance work. Finally, after a lot of hard work, the highway was reopened this afternoon. At present, the highway has been opened for only one-way traffic.

ASP Mandi Sachin Hiremath said, "Chandigarh-Manali national highway has been reopened but there is still risk of landslides at various places. Drivers have been instructed not to commute on this highway unnecessarily and to drive carefully".

Notably, the Chandigarh-Manali national highway from Mandi's Char Mile to Aut is under constant threat of landslides. Areas near 4 Mile, 9 Mile, Scissors Mode, Diod Tunnel, Jogni Mode, Dwada and Jhalogi Tunnel have witnessed frequent landslides, causing trouble for NHAI and the district administration.

Earlier on Wednesday, a landslide occurred near Jogni Mode and the stranded vehicles were removed after seven hours. This apart, landslides were reported at four places between Dwada and Jhalogi tunnel.

