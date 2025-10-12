ETV Bharat / state

IPS Officer Death: SC Mahapanchayat Gives 48 Hour To Haryana Govt To Remove DGP

Chandigarh: The Haryana Government was given 48 hours to remove the state's Director General of Police (DGP) over the alleged suicide of Haryana IPS officer Y Puran Kumar by a committee of Scheduled Castes.

The decision to issue the ultimatum to the government was given at a mahapanchayat held on Sunday at the Guru Ravidas Gurdwara in Sector 20 here. The members of Scheduled Caste community have formed a 31-member committee which convened the mahapanchayat on the day.

While heavy police deployment was done at the mahapanchayat venue, the participants issued the 48-hour ultimatum to the government. The participants said, "If DGP Shatrujeet Kapur is not removed within 48 hours, a major decision will be taken. After 48 hours, approximately 5,00,000 Valmiki community employees in the Haryana and Chandigarh administrations will resign from their government jobs."