IPS Officer Death: SC Mahapanchayat Gives 48 Hour To Haryana Govt To Remove DGP
The members of a 31-member committee said if the govt does not act, then 5 lakh Valmiki community employees of Haryana and Chandigarh will resign.
Published : October 12, 2025 at 10:28 PM IST
Chandigarh: The Haryana Government was given 48 hours to remove the state's Director General of Police (DGP) over the alleged suicide of Haryana IPS officer Y Puran Kumar by a committee of Scheduled Castes.
The decision to issue the ultimatum to the government was given at a mahapanchayat held on Sunday at the Guru Ravidas Gurdwara in Sector 20 here. The members of Scheduled Caste community have formed a 31-member committee which convened the mahapanchayat on the day.
While heavy police deployment was done at the mahapanchayat venue, the participants issued the 48-hour ultimatum to the government. The participants said, "If DGP Shatrujeet Kapur is not removed within 48 hours, a major decision will be taken. After 48 hours, approximately 5,00,000 Valmiki community employees in the Haryana and Chandigarh administrations will resign from their government jobs."
Meanwhile, Kumar's postmortem could not be conducted even six days after his death as his family refused to give consent until for the procedure till their demands were met.
Amanit P Kumar, an IAS officer had filed a complaint with the Chandigarh Police against Rohtak SP Narendra Bijarnia and the DGP, accusing them of abetment to suicide and demanding the registration of a case. Meanwhile, Haryana Governor Prof Ashim Kumar Ghosh visited Kumar's family and discussed the matter with Amanit. He also conveyed his condolences to the family.
