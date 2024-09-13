ETV Bharat / state

Chandigarh Explosion Case: Main Accused Arrested From Amritsar

Police claim to have solved the low-intensity explosion reported in Sector 10 area in Chandgarh with the arrest of one Rohan Masih.

Punjab police said it has arrested the main accused in the low-intensity explosion reported at a house in the upscale Sector 10 area in Chandigarh. The arrested is identified as Rohan Masih has been arrested from Amritsar.
A glock pistol recovered from the accused. (Punjab Police)

Chandigarh: The main accused in the low-intensity explosion at a house in the upscale Sector 10 area here has been arrested, a top Punjab Police officer said on Friday.

Rohan Masih has been arrested from Amritsar, Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said.

The explosion had occurred on Wednesday and the owner of the house had claimed that two persons in an auto-rickshaw had hurled a "grenade".

"Punjab Police has arrested the main perpetrator of the Chandigarh Grenade Blast case, in a joint operation with Central Agency.The case is solved with the nabbing of Rohan Masih, resident of village Passia, PS Ramdass, Amritsar Rural and identification of the other accused as well," Yadav said in a post on X.

"One 9MM Glock pistol along with ammunition recovered from his possession," he said. Further investigation to unravel the entire conspiracy is being done jointly in coordination with the Chandigarh Police, the DGP said.

Yadav said in preliminary disclosure, Rohan admitted his role in the grenade blast at Chandigarh

"Accused in custody of State Special Operation Cell (#SSOC) Amritsar," the DGP added.

