ETV Bharat / state

Chandigarh Dhaba Installs Mist Fogging Apparatus To Draw Customers Amid Heat

Mist fogging is providing the much sought relief from the heat to the customers while keeping the ambience of the eatery pretty cool.

Chandigarh Dhaba Installs Mist Fogging Apparatus To Draw Customers Amid Heat
Chandigarh Dhaba Installs Mist Fogging Apparatus To Draw Customers Amid Heat (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : June 12, 2025 at 7:37 PM IST

2 Min Read

Chandigarh: In times of stiff competition, a dhaba owner in Chandigarh has implemented a unique idea to beat his competitors in drawing more customers amid the hot summer days. The owner of Old Pal Dhaba in Sector 28 has installed mist fogging devices at his outlet.

It is a well known fact that the residents of City Beautiful have an inclination to dine out no matter what the weather conditions are. The city has been witnessing heat wave conditions in the last few days. In such conditions, the idea of installing mist fogging devices has clicked with the customers.

Chandigarh Dhaba Installs Mist Fogging Apparatus To Draw Customers Amid Heat
Chandigarh Dhaba Installs Mist Fogging Apparatus To Draw Customers Amid Heat (ETV Bharat)

Mist fogging is providing the much sought relief from the heat to the customers while keeping the ambience of the eatery pretty cool. The dhaba owner revealed that he had seen the mist fogging apparatus in London during a visit there around four years ago and had liked it.

Chandigarh Dhaba Installs Mist Fogging Apparatus To Draw Customers Amid Heat
Chandigarh Dhaba Installs Mist Fogging Apparatus To Draw Customers Amid Heat (ETV Bharat)

He decided to replicate it at his outlet this year when the mercury has been breaking records. The apparatus is providing a lot of relief to the customers. He disclosed that the apparatus installed has a special filter that uses clean water.

Chandigarh Dhaba Installs Mist Fogging Apparatus To Draw Customers Amid Heat
Chandigarh Dhaba Installs Mist Fogging Apparatus To Draw Customers Amid Heat (ETV Bharat)

The apparatus is being put to use for four hours each during the day and the evenings. Around 1000 litres of water is consumed in the process.

Chandigarh Dhaba Installs Mist Fogging Apparatus To Draw Customers Amid Heat
Chandigarh Dhaba Installs Mist Fogging Apparatus To Draw Customers Amid Heat (ETV Bharat)

Old Pal Dhaba is a prominent eating joint of Chandigarh that has been serving customers since 1960 when the city was in its infancy. It is pretty famous and has hosted several celebrities including television and Bollywood stars whose pictures grace its walls. Three generations of its owners have served the customers of which 40% are city residents and 60% come from outside.

Chandigarh Dhaba Installs Mist Fogging Apparatus To Draw Customers Amid Heat
Chandigarh Dhaba Installs Mist Fogging Apparatus To Draw Customers Amid HeatChandigarh Dhaba Installs Mist Fogging Apparatus To Draw Customers Amid Heat (ETV Bharat)

The employees of the dhaba shared that the customers are liking the idea of mist fogging the premises and the footfall at the dhaba has increased in the last few days. The customers have also been expressing their happiness saying they get a lot of relief from the heat on coming to this outlet.

Chandigarh Dhaba Installs Mist Fogging Apparatus To Draw Customers Amid Heat
Chandigarh Dhaba Installs Mist Fogging Apparatus To Draw Customers Amid Heat (ETV Bharat)

The installation of colourful lights give a special effect to the mist fogging in the evenings making the place more attractive. People can be seen getting their photographs clicked in these colourful surroundings. It is learnt that running mist fogging operations cost more than Rs 3 lakh per annum and the apparatus has to be serviced every week.

Chandigarh: In times of stiff competition, a dhaba owner in Chandigarh has implemented a unique idea to beat his competitors in drawing more customers amid the hot summer days. The owner of Old Pal Dhaba in Sector 28 has installed mist fogging devices at his outlet.

It is a well known fact that the residents of City Beautiful have an inclination to dine out no matter what the weather conditions are. The city has been witnessing heat wave conditions in the last few days. In such conditions, the idea of installing mist fogging devices has clicked with the customers.

Chandigarh Dhaba Installs Mist Fogging Apparatus To Draw Customers Amid Heat
Chandigarh Dhaba Installs Mist Fogging Apparatus To Draw Customers Amid Heat (ETV Bharat)

Mist fogging is providing the much sought relief from the heat to the customers while keeping the ambience of the eatery pretty cool. The dhaba owner revealed that he had seen the mist fogging apparatus in London during a visit there around four years ago and had liked it.

Chandigarh Dhaba Installs Mist Fogging Apparatus To Draw Customers Amid Heat
Chandigarh Dhaba Installs Mist Fogging Apparatus To Draw Customers Amid Heat (ETV Bharat)

He decided to replicate it at his outlet this year when the mercury has been breaking records. The apparatus is providing a lot of relief to the customers. He disclosed that the apparatus installed has a special filter that uses clean water.

Chandigarh Dhaba Installs Mist Fogging Apparatus To Draw Customers Amid Heat
Chandigarh Dhaba Installs Mist Fogging Apparatus To Draw Customers Amid Heat (ETV Bharat)

The apparatus is being put to use for four hours each during the day and the evenings. Around 1000 litres of water is consumed in the process.

Chandigarh Dhaba Installs Mist Fogging Apparatus To Draw Customers Amid Heat
Chandigarh Dhaba Installs Mist Fogging Apparatus To Draw Customers Amid Heat (ETV Bharat)

Old Pal Dhaba is a prominent eating joint of Chandigarh that has been serving customers since 1960 when the city was in its infancy. It is pretty famous and has hosted several celebrities including television and Bollywood stars whose pictures grace its walls. Three generations of its owners have served the customers of which 40% are city residents and 60% come from outside.

Chandigarh Dhaba Installs Mist Fogging Apparatus To Draw Customers Amid Heat
Chandigarh Dhaba Installs Mist Fogging Apparatus To Draw Customers Amid HeatChandigarh Dhaba Installs Mist Fogging Apparatus To Draw Customers Amid Heat (ETV Bharat)

The employees of the dhaba shared that the customers are liking the idea of mist fogging the premises and the footfall at the dhaba has increased in the last few days. The customers have also been expressing their happiness saying they get a lot of relief from the heat on coming to this outlet.

Chandigarh Dhaba Installs Mist Fogging Apparatus To Draw Customers Amid Heat
Chandigarh Dhaba Installs Mist Fogging Apparatus To Draw Customers Amid Heat (ETV Bharat)

The installation of colourful lights give a special effect to the mist fogging in the evenings making the place more attractive. People can be seen getting their photographs clicked in these colourful surroundings. It is learnt that running mist fogging operations cost more than Rs 3 lakh per annum and the apparatus has to be serviced every week.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

OLD PAL DHABA SECTOR 28 CHANDIGARHCHANDIGARHCHANDIGARH HEATWAVEMIST FOGGINGCHANDIGARH HEATWAVE

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

AI, AR, & Robots: How Cutting-Edge Tech Is Powering India's Bullet Train Project

Driverless Taxis On The Rise: Waymo Hits 10 Million Autonomous Rides Powered By AI

Jharkhand’s Green Saviour Mary Surin Who Quenches A Forest’s Thirst Creating 35 Patthar Dams

Galileo, The Dog Guardian Of MP's Veerangna Durgavati Tiger Reserve, Who Has Jailed 91 Poachers

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.