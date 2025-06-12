Chandigarh: In times of stiff competition, a dhaba owner in Chandigarh has implemented a unique idea to beat his competitors in drawing more customers amid the hot summer days. The owner of Old Pal Dhaba in Sector 28 has installed mist fogging devices at his outlet.

It is a well known fact that the residents of City Beautiful have an inclination to dine out no matter what the weather conditions are. The city has been witnessing heat wave conditions in the last few days. In such conditions, the idea of installing mist fogging devices has clicked with the customers.

Mist fogging is providing the much sought relief from the heat to the customers while keeping the ambience of the eatery pretty cool. The dhaba owner revealed that he had seen the mist fogging apparatus in London during a visit there around four years ago and had liked it.

He decided to replicate it at his outlet this year when the mercury has been breaking records. The apparatus is providing a lot of relief to the customers. He disclosed that the apparatus installed has a special filter that uses clean water.

The apparatus is being put to use for four hours each during the day and the evenings. Around 1000 litres of water is consumed in the process.

Old Pal Dhaba is a prominent eating joint of Chandigarh that has been serving customers since 1960 when the city was in its infancy. It is pretty famous and has hosted several celebrities including television and Bollywood stars whose pictures grace its walls. Three generations of its owners have served the customers of which 40% are city residents and 60% come from outside.

Chandigarh Dhaba Installs Mist Fogging Apparatus To Draw Customers Amid Heat (ETV Bharat)

The employees of the dhaba shared that the customers are liking the idea of mist fogging the premises and the footfall at the dhaba has increased in the last few days. The customers have also been expressing their happiness saying they get a lot of relief from the heat on coming to this outlet.

The installation of colourful lights give a special effect to the mist fogging in the evenings making the place more attractive. People can be seen getting their photographs clicked in these colourful surroundings. It is learnt that running mist fogging operations cost more than Rs 3 lakh per annum and the apparatus has to be serviced every week.