Mist Fogging, Fans And Coolers Help Winged Creatures Beat The Heat At Chandigarh Bird Park

Chandigarh: Providing relief to the winged creatures at the Chandigarh Bird Park under the prevailing heat wave conditions is a daunting task. The Forest Department officials are resorting to mist fogging besides using fans and coolers to these birds.

The Park located in the vicinity of the iconic Sukhna Lake is attracting a large number of visitors on account of the school holidays in the plains of northern India. The birds are a favourite with the children and the Park connects the visitors with the nature. It is a spot where people from all age groups, particularly the children, want to spend a longer duration.

In another attempt to provide relief to the birds, sheds of grass have been erected. Meanwhile, the cages are being covered with green cloth.

Birds sit peacefully near pond for shade and protection from the heat (ETV Bharat)

The Bird Park in Chandigarh houses 19 exotic varieties of birds of which many have been lodged in big cages.

It was observed that as the mercury started rising from the beginning of June, the birds largely kept to the shades of trees and nests to beat the heat. This behaviour is similar to the humans largely staying indoors during the hours when the heat is at its peak. It is keeping this behavioural pattern in mind that the Forest Department officials have been trying to cool the areas around the nests so that the birds come out and provide a glimpse of their beauty to the visitors.

Birds rest near thatched hut for shade and protection from the heat (ETV Bharat)

Coolers, fans and mist fogging have provided the much-sought relief to the birds along with the grass sheds that have been erected for the birds kept in the open. The birds can be seen more at ease following these interventions.

Four big nests have been prepared for the parrots that outnumber other birds at the Park. Their breeds include African Grey Parrot, Jordanian Parrot, Princess Parrot, Budgerigar, Sun Canary, Cockatiel and Scarlet Macaw. These have been procured from various countries. A facility of a waterfall has been provided to the Black and White Swans.

Mist fogging allows the birds to have a feel of artificial rain and they immediately spread their wings to have a small flight. This is a beautiful sight for the visitors.

Mist Fogging, Fans And Coolers Help Winged Creatures Beat The Heat At Chandigarh Bird Park (ETV Bharat)

Fresh fruits and vegetables are being given to the birds to keep them hydrated in the extreme heat conditions. The water being kept for their drinking has oral rehydration solution (ORS) added to it. A bit of curd is also being fed to these birds to give a cooling effect.

In addition to this the employees at the Park keep a close watch on them. A special veterinary doctor has also been deputed at the Park to address their immediate health concerns.