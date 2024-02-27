Chandigarh AAP Mayor, Kulkeep Kumar Tita's Swearing-in Put off Citing 'Personal Reasons'

Chandigarh: The Chandigarh Mayor, Kuldeep Kumar Tita's swearing-in ceremony, which was supposed to take place on Monday, February 26, has been put off indefinitely. The swearing-in ceremony was rescheduled, according to AAP representatives from Chandigarh, since Kumar was not in the city "due to personal reasons".



After a fierce legal struggle that reached the Supreme Court, AAP's Kumar emerged victorious in the Chandigarh mayoral elections. On Monday at 11.30 am, he was scheduled to formally assume office as mayor at the Municipal Corporation office in Sector 17.



The event was postponed, reportedly because AAP leaders in Chandigarh were too busy to invite AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal and other politicians to the swearing-in ceremony. Ahead of the re-elections for the deputy mayor and senior deputy mayor, the BJP reportedly moved its council members to a resort in Morni Hills to prevent decamping.



The three AAP council members who joined the BJP last week are feared by the party to re-join AAP. Additionally, according to sources, the AAP leadership was attempting to get in touch with Gurcharan Kala, Neha Musavat, and Poonam Devi, the three council members who defected to the BJP.



Two days prior to the Supreme Court's decision on February 20, three AAP council members switched to the BJP, giving the saffron party an advantage in the race for seats in the 35-member MC House. A party needs 19 votes to win the election; the BJP has 17 council members, BJP MP Kirron Kher's ex-officio vote, and the backing of the one Shiromani Akali Dal council member.



After winning the Mayoral elections on January 30, BJP councilor and newly appointed Mayor, Manoj Sonkar had conducted elections for the post of Deputy Mayor and Senior Deputy Mayor. Rajinder Kumar emerged victorious as the Deputy Mayor and Kuljeet Sandhu won the the post of Senior Deputy Mayor.

Meanwhile, the Congress and the AAP had boycotted the elections alleging foul play. The SC, while announcing its verdict on the petition of the AAP councillor, had declared as valid the eight votes cancelled by the presiding officer of the Congress and AAP, following which AAP's Kuldeep Kumar was declared the Mayor.