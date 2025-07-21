Chandauli Samajwadi Party Leader's Son Dies After Shooting Himself With Father's Rifle

Chandauli: The 35-year-old son of a Samajwadi Party (SP) leader and former district panchayat member allegedly died by suicide in his house using his father's licensed rifle in Uttar Pradesh's Chandauli district on Monday. Police said preliminary probe reveals that he took the drastic step due to a dispute with his wife.

The incident took place in Pachkhari village under Sakaldiha police station area. Sandeep Yadav, younger son of SP leader Ramesh Yadav was found lying in a pool of blood in the veranda. Police have sent the body for autopsy and a case has been registered in this connection.

Ramesh Yadav, former district panchayat member of Jogwa Dubaulia Gram Panchayat of Sakaldiha area runs a school in his village. His two sons, Pradeep and Sandeep, were also associated with the school.

On information, Sakaldiha police station officer in-charge Atul Prajapati and area officer Raghraj reached the spot and interrogated the family members, relatives and neighbours. During investigation, it was revealed that Sandeep was upset for quite some time due to dispute with his wife. Sandeep's wife lives in a rented house in Varanasi with their five-year-old child. Two days ago, the couple reportedly had an argument, police said.

"The licensed rifle used in the incident has been seized and the body has been sent for post-mortem. Prima facie, it appears to be a case of suicide due to family discord. The case is being investigated from all angles," Sakaldiha police station officer in-charge Atul Prajapati said.

Suicide is not a solution: If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 9152987821, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.