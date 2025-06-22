IMD Issues Yellow Alert In Delhi NCR, Rains Likely On Sunday And Monday

New Delhi: Latest rains that lashed the Delhi-NCR areas have brought relief to people of the national capital from the scorching heat. On the other hand, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an alert for rain and thunderstorms on Sunday and Monday. The temperature of Delhi was recorded at 31 degrees Celsius at 7 am on Sunday, which is higher than the previous days.

The maximum temperature is expected to be 35 degrees Celsius and the minimum temperature is expected to be 28 degrees Celsius.

Apart from this, there is also a possibility of rain with thunder and lightning. During this time, the winds may blow at a speed of 50-60 kilometres. Similar weather may continue on Monday as well. Earlier on Saturday, it rained in the evening, and people got relief from the heat due to strong winds.

The maximum temperature was recorded at 37.3 degrees Celsius, which was 1.3 degrees Celsius below normal. At the same time, the minimum temperature was recorded at 27.8 degrees Celsius, which was 0.2 degrees Celsius below normal. The humidity level in the air was recorded at 84 to 56 per cent.

Improvement in air quality: According to the Central Pollution Control Board, the average Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi was recorded at 6:30 am on Sunday. At the same time, the AQI was recorded at 77 in Faridabad, 72 in Gurugram, 68 in Ghaziabad and 86 in Greater Noida in the NCR city.

Talking about Delhi areas, Alipur had an AQI of 76, Anand Vihar 71, Ashok Vihar 68, Aya Nagar 68, Bawana 74, Burari Crossing 72, Chandni Chowk 62, Mathura Road 74, Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range 51, Dwarka Sector 8 had 96, DTU 85, Dilshad Garden 87, ITO 55, Lodhi Road 52, Major Dhyanchand Stadium 53, Mandir Marg 51, Najafgarh 69, Narela 99, North Campus DU 74 and Vivek Vihar 72.