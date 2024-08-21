Back In Jharkhand, 'Insulted' Champai Soren Says He Has 3 Choices; Is Joining BJP One Of Them?

Seraikela Kharsawan (Jharkhand): Former Jharkhand Chief Minister and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leader, Champai Soren, continues to keep his party on the toes amid speculations that he was planning to join the BJP.

On Tuesday night, Soren, who was in Delhi for the last few days, arrived in Jharkhand and was warmly welcomed by supporters as he returned to his hometown of Seraikela Kharsawan. His arrival has intensified speculation that he may join the saffron party.

On Sunday, Soren took to social media to voice his grievances, stating that he had been "insulted" during his tenure as Chief Minister and that all options remained open ahead of the forthcoming Jharkhand Assembly elections.

Speaking on his return, Soren remarked, "I went to Delhi for personal reasons, during which I made that post. The whole country saw my thoughts, and I stand by them. There are three choices ahead of me: one is to retire, the second is to form a new party, and the third is to work with a good companion if I find one. I am firm in my decision—my new chapter is about to begin. I considered retiring, but the overwhelming support from my followers has made me rethink. I have had no communication with anyone from the JMM."

State Congress Chief, Keshav Mahto Kamlesh, addressing the media on Monday after a Congress Screening Committee meeting in Delhi, responded to the speculation by asserting that the coalition had always shown respect to Soren. Kamlesh highlighted that Soren had been made an MLA, a minister, and even the Chief Minister by the JMM, suggesting there was no cause for dissatisfaction.

Nevertheless, Soren's social media post detailed occasions where he felt marginalised, including being asked to resign abruptly and being denied the opportunity to convene a legislative party meeting. He mentioned three potential paths for his political future: retiring from politics, forming a separate organisation, or continuing his journey with a new partner.

In response to Soren's statements, BJP State President Babulal Marandi acknowledged Soren's evident distress but declined to comment on whether he would join the BJP.

Meanwhile, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren indirectly accused the BJP of attempting to poach MLAs and destabilise the state government. He claimed that the BJP’s tactics were aimed at dividing families and communities in Jharkhand.

State Minister Banna Gupta echoed these concerns, accusing the BJP of trying to turn Jharkhand’s democracy into a "laboratory" and expressing confidence that their attempts to lure Champai Soren would not succeed. (Agency inputs)