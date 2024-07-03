Champai Soren Resigns As Jharkhand CM; Hemant Stakes Claim, Hands Over Support Letter To Guv

Ranchi: Jharkhand Mukti Morcha leader Champai Soren met Governor C. P. Radhakrishnan on Wednesday and resigned as Jharkhand Chief Minister paving way for his party colleague Hemant Soren to return as CM of Jharkhand for the third time. Soon after, Hemant Soren staked claim to form the government in the state, handing over a support letter of alliance partners to the Governor.

Outgoing Jharkhand CM Champai Soren and JMM legislature party leader Hemant Soren speaking to media on Wednesday. (ANI)

Speaking to media after tendering his resignation to Governor, Champai Soren said: "A few days ago, I was made the Chief Minister and I got the responsibility of the state. After Hemant Soren was back, our alliance took this decision and we chose Hemant Soren as our leader. Now, I have resigned from the post of Chief Minister..."

Hemant Soren told the media all formalities to form the government are complete. "Everything will be disclosed soon," the JMM executive president said when asked about the swearing-in.

The development took place hours after a consensus among legislators of the party-led alliance in the state. Champai Soren had taken oath as the 12th chief minister of Jharkhand on February 2 after Hemant Soren's arrest.