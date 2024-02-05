Champai Soren-Led Jharkhand Govt Wins Trust Vote 47-29; arrogance of 'dictator' shattered, says Cong

Champai Soren-Led Jharkhand Govt Wins Trust Vote

Ranchi: Jharkhand's JMM-led coalition government headed by Chief Minister Champai Soren won the floor test after 47 MLAs voted in favour of the confidence motion on Monday. The alliance comfortably passed the majority mark of 41 when counted for 80 seats.

The BJP and its allies with 29 MLAs were no match for Champai Soren-led coalition. Independent legislator Saryu Roy abstained. Seventy-seven MLAs were present in the assembly during the voting. The ruling alliance comprises the JMM, Congress and the RJD while it is supported from outside by the lone CPIML(L) legislator.

JMM legislature party leader Champai Soren took oath as the chief minister of Jharkhand on February 2, after his predecessor Hemant Soren was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate last week in a money laundering case. Speaking at the Jharkhand Assembly, where Chief Minister Soren moved the confidence motion as the ruling alliance faced the floor test, Hemant Soren alleged he saw Raj Bhavan's hand behind his arrest after a conspiracy was hatched by the Centre to oust him.

Soon after winning the floor test, Jharkhand CM thanked his MLAs and said it was their unity that "foiled the conspiracy to destabilize the state". "Thanks to all the honorable MLAs included in the alliance for supporting our government during the trust vote in Jharkhand Assembly. Our unity foiled the conspiracy to destabilize the state. By giving impetus to the schemes started by Hemant Babu, our government will try to bring about a change in the standard of living of the tribals, indigenous people, Dalits and common people of the state. Jai Jharkhand!!" Champai Soren posted on X.

He was given 10 days to prove his government's majority on the floor of the house. He decided that the trust vote would be held on February 5. Hemant Soren, who is in ED custody now, took part in the trust vote following permission granted by a special PMLA (Prevention of Money Laundering Act) court.

About 38 legislators of the ruling alliance had gone to Hyderabad, the capital of Congress-ruled Telangana, in two flights on February 2, amid the coalition's fears that the BJP might attempt to "poach" them in the run-up to the trust vote. They returned to Ranchi on Sunday evening ahead of the trust vote.

Meanwhile, soon after the JMM-Congress coalition government won the trust vote, the Congress said Jharkhand had "shattered the arrogance of the dictator".