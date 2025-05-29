Uttarakhand: Chamoli Residents Admire IAS Officer's Simple Wedding

Chamoli: In times of extravagant marriages, a simple court marriage of a District Magistrate (DM) in Uttarakhand has become talk of the town. Chamoli DM Dr Sandeep Tiwari has set a unique example by opting for a court marriage while avoiding a huge ceremony in spite of his high stature. After the marriage, the new couple went to the Gopinath temple in Gopeshwar for blessings.

On April 28, the IAS officer married Dr. Pooja Dhalakoti in the district registrar's office. The DM’s simplicity has been widely discussed in the district. Social media in Uttarakhand is abuzz about the marriage.

The new couple at Gopinath Temple (ETV Bharat)

Speaking with ETV Bharat, Tiwari said, "Inspired by the traditional wedding customs of our home state, Himachal Pradesh, we decided to get married in a temple. I talked to Pooja about this. She also agreed to it. After that, we had a court marriage and then took blessings at the temple."

Dhalakoti, a resident of Haldwani, said she believes marriage is the union of two families and the meeting of ideas. The DM, a 2017 batch IAS officer, has completed six years in government service in Uttarakhand. He first served as Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM), and as the Managing Director of Kumaon Mandal Vikas Nigam (KMVN) and as the Chief Development Officer (CDO) in Nainital district.