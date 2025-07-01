ETV Bharat / state

Chamoli Clash: Nihangs Attack Trader And Policeman With Swords, 7 Arrested

Chamoli: A dispute arose between Nihangs and a local businessman near Jyotirmath over the use of a Scooty. The disagreement escalated so much that the Nihangs allegedly tried to attack the businessman with swords, due to which the businessman narrowly escaped. Not only this, the Nihangs also attacked a policeman. At the same time, the police have arrested seven accused in the case.

According to the information, a dispute broke out between a local businessman and Nihangs over taking out a Scooty near the Gurudwara in Jyotirmath (Joshimath). The argument turned violent in no time. It is alleged that the Nihangs took out swords. Somehow, the businessman's life was saved. Meanwhile, the police reached the spot soon after receiving the information.

However, by the time the police reached the spot, the Nihangs had left for the police station in their vehicles. As per the information of the traders, the police stopped the Nihangs near the gate of the police station and called them to the police station. Meanwhile, a large number of local traders also reached the police station. Due to which the situation in the police station worsened.

It is being reported that, according to religious beliefs, the Nihang pilgrims were carrying several sharp weapons, including a kulhar (battle axe), a large double-edged sword, a knife, and an axe, in addition to the traditional sword and dagger. A heated argument broke out between the two sides, eventually escalating into a physical confrontation.