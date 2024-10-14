Chamba: Teacher-Watchman Job Advertisement Creates Chaos On Social Media Over Pay Difference

Chamba: An unusual job advertisement for positions at the government senior secondary school in Himachal Pradesh’s Chamba district, has gone viral on social media, drawing widespread attention and criticism. The advertisement, which seeks applications for part-time teachers and full-time watchmen, has sparked outrage due to the salary difference between the two roles.
According to the advertisement, the salary for a watchman is set at Rs 10,630, while the part-time teacher, is required to hold a B.Sc./M.Sc. degree, B.Ed., and TET certification will be paid Rs 8,450. The watchman, however, only needs to be 10th pass.
The interview for both positions is scheduled for October 20 at the SDM office in Bharmour, and applicants must belong to a Below Poverty Line (BPL) family. The recruitment is being conducted through the School Management Committee (SMC).
People have taken to social media to criticise the state government and school administration. Some users jokingly suggested that becoming a watchman might be a better option than a teacher, while others expressed frustration, calling it an insult to educated youth, who are highly qualified, but offered low pay.
The principal of the Senior Secondary School Bharmour, Aruna Chadhak, in his clarification, said, “The teacher is being hired for part-time duties, teaching girl students at the Kasturba Gandhi hostel for one hour each in the morning and evening, while the watchman will have full-time duties."
One social media user remarked, "Everyone should apply for the watchman post," while another commented, "All will be watchmen, no teacher will come here." Another user commented, "This is very sad news, education has been strangled to death."
