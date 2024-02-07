'Chalo Delhi': Karnataka Congress Protests Against Reduction in Funds Allocation by Centre

Bengaluru: Karnataka Congress leaders including Chief Minister Siddaramaiah are staging the 'Chalo Delhi' protest demonstration in the national capital against the Centre's alleged “fiscal injustice” towards the state in funds allocation. Sources said that Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah reached Delhi late on Tuesday night to lead the protest against the Central Government.

Besides the Chief Minister, top Congress leaders, including Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, have reached Delhi as part of the 'Chalo Delhi' call. Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will lead all Congress MLAs, MPs and Legislative Council members from his state in the protest against the BJP led Central government in Delhi.

The protest is being held by the Karnataka Congress over various issues facing the state including reduction in tax devolution among other issues. Taking to X ahead of the Chalo Delhi protest, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah wrote in a post that the BJP led Central government has “betrayed the Kannadigas by discriminating in the tax share to Karnataka, cheating in allocation of grants, denying permission to irrigation projects, blocking special grants”.

“Today we are holding a Dharni Satyagraha at Jantar Mantar in Delhi against the step-motherly attitude of the Center which is against the aspirations of the Union system and raising our voice for our fair share and rights”. In another X post, Siddaramaiah said, “Let us raise our voice against the economic oppression of Karnataka by the central government. Let's protest for our rights by participating in large numbers in Dharni Satyagraha tomorrow at Jantar Mantar, Delhi”.

Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar while talking to the media at the protest site at Jantar Mantar, said the protest was about 'our taxes, our rights'; 'our revenue, our right'. “We are asking for what our children, men and women have given taxes, the proper share will have to be given (by the central government)," Shivakumar said.

Hundreds of Congress workers from Karnataka reached Delhi's Jantar Mantar and protested against the Centre. Congress MPs and workers arrived with posters and banners in their hands to protest against the government's new tax policy. Meanwhile Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is also scheduled to protest with the entire cabinet of Left Democratic Front to demand adequate financial resources to the state from the Centre.

The southern states have alleged “fiscal injustice” by the Centre. Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar's brother DK Suresh had recently said that the southern states might demand for a separate nation if the reduction in funds was not fixed by the Centre.

Read more: Karnataka: Court Directs Cops to File FIR Against DK Shivakumar Over Social Media Post Against BJP

Parliament security breach: Karnataka Congress workers protest in front of MP Pratap Simha's office; uproar in Assembly