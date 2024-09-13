ETV Bharat / state

'Challenge Accepted': Omar Abdullah Ready To Accompany Engineer Rashid To Tihar Jail

Following Baramulla MP Engineer Rashid's release from Tihar jail in a terror funding case, the war of words between the Awami Ittihad Party chief and former chief minister and NC Vice President Omar Abdullah has started with Omar on Friday accepting Rashid's challenge of accompanying him to the jail on October 2 when the latter's bail ends. Speaking to reporters after a poll rally in Kulgam, Omar said he was ready to go with Engineer Rashid on October 2 to Tihar Jail.

Omar Abdullah (L) and Engineer Rashid
Omar Abdullah (L) and Engineer Rashid (ANI)

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): Omar Abdullah, former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir and Senior Vice President of the National Conference, On Monday, offered to accompany Engineer Rashid to Tihar Jail in New Delhi, urging Rashid to “withdraw and stay at home.”

Speaking to reporters after a public rally in Chowgam, Kulgam, Omar responded to Rashid's challenge, saying, “I'm ready to go with Engineer Rashid on October 2 to Tihar Jail. Rashid had said he would step away from the political scene if I accompanied him. I accept his challenge and will ensure he leaves the ground and stays home.”

Omar also took the opportunity to criticize the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the ongoing issues faced by the people of Jammu and Kashmir. He attributed the region's suffering and disillusionment to the BJP's policies.

"There is only one way to address this crisis: defeat the BJP and those who support them after October 8,” Omar stated. “Our alliance is committed to opposing the BJP, unlike other political groups that seem to be working with the ruling party. We are presenting ourselves as a pre-poll alliance to show that we are not aligning with the BJP for power. Others are merely in the field to support the BJP in various ways.”

He urged voters to back alliance candidates, asserting that their victory is essential for protecting Jammu and Kashmir from further BJP influence and rectifying past injustices. “We urge voters to elect alliance candidates to safeguard J&K from BJP policies and address the wrongs that have plagued our region over the past decade,” Omar added.

