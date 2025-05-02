'Challenge Accepted': Karnataka Minister Shivanand Patil Resigns But With A Catch

Bengaluru: Karnataka's Sugar, Textiles and APMC Minister Shivanand Patil on Friday resigned from the Assembly accepting a challenge by expelled BJP MLA and former Union Minister Basanagouda Patil Yatnal.

However, Patil's resignation comes with a caveat. In his resignation letter, Patil, who represents Basavana Bagewadi constituency in Vijayapura district, requested Assembly Speaker UT Khader, to accept his resignation only if Yatnal too did so and his resignation is accepted. Yatnal represents Vijayapura City Assembly segment.

The development follows a recent protest held in Vijayapura city against Yatnal for his alleged derogatory remarks against Muslims. Participating in the protest, Patil and another Congress MLA Vijayanand Kashappanavar had strongly criticised Yatnal and challenged him to resign and contest the bypoll indicating the concentration of Muslim voters in the constituency.

In retaliation, Yatnal had dared both Patil and Kashappanavar to resign from the Assembly and face him in their respective seats in the bypolls. Accepting the challenge, Patil met Khader on Friday and submitted his resignation. "Yatnal has said that he would resign as an MLA and contest against me in the Basavana Bagewadi Assembly segment. Accepting his challenge I have resigned. Let him walk the talk," Patil said.

Yatnal, who served as Minister of State for Railways in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee cabinet, has been expelled from the BJP for six years for criticising former Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa and his son and State BJP President B Y Vijayendra accusing them of indulging in corruption and dynasty politics.












