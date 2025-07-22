ETV Bharat / state

Chaitanya Baghel Sent To 14-Day Judicial Custody In Chhattisgarh Liquor Scam

Chaitanya Baghel is being taken to court in Raipur after the ED sought judicial custody in the Chhattisgarh liquor scam case. ( Etv Bharat )

Raipur: The troubles of Chaitanya Baghel, arrested in the Chhattisgarh liquor scam, have increased. After the completion of his five-day ED remand, the Enforcement Directorate produced him before a special court in Raipur, where he was sent to 14-day judicial custody.

Chaitanya Baghel's remand extended

Defence lawyer Faizal Rizvi said, "The ED presented false claims and documents in court while concealing facts. The agency took action without giving an opportunity for a hearing, did not follow Section 50 procedures, and did not provide time for my client to present his side. As a result, Chaitanya Baghel has been sent to 14 days' judicial custody."

ED arrested Chaitanya Baghel on July 18

In the Chhattisgarh liquor scam, the Enforcement Directorate raided the residence of former Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel in Bhilai on July 18. After which Chaitanya Baghel was arrested by the ED. After the arrest, ED brought Chaitanya with them to Raipur. At the same time, ED presented Chaitanya Baghel in the special courtand he was sent to a five-day ED custody.

Chaitanya Baghel Accused of Illegal Earnings Exceeding Rs 16 Crore

On July 21, a day before the completion of Chaitanya Baghel's remand on July 22, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) issued a press release stating that Chaitanya Baghel, son of former Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, illegally earned Rs 16.70 crore through the liquor scam.

According to the ED, Chaitanya Baghel invested this amount in his real estate project. He allegedly paid contractors in cash and used fake bank entries and a flat purchase as a pretext to channel these illegal funds.