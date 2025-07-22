ETV Bharat / state

Chaitanya Baghel Sent To 14-Day Judicial Custody In Chhattisgarh Liquor Scam

Defence lawyer Faizal Rizvi alleged that the ED concealed facts, bypassed legal procedures, and denied Chaitanya Baghel a fair hearing before judicial custody.

Etv Bharat
Chaitanya Baghel is being taken to court in Raipur after the ED sought judicial custody in the Chhattisgarh liquor scam case. (Etv Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : July 22, 2025 at 7:46 PM IST

2 Min Read

Raipur: The troubles of Chaitanya Baghel, arrested in the Chhattisgarh liquor scam, have increased. After the completion of his five-day ED remand, the Enforcement Directorate produced him before a special court in Raipur, where he was sent to 14-day judicial custody.

Chaitanya Baghel's remand extended

Defence lawyer Faizal Rizvi said, "The ED presented false claims and documents in court while concealing facts. The agency took action without giving an opportunity for a hearing, did not follow Section 50 procedures, and did not provide time for my client to present his side. As a result, Chaitanya Baghel has been sent to 14 days' judicial custody."

ED arrested Chaitanya Baghel on July 18

In the Chhattisgarh liquor scam, the Enforcement Directorate raided the residence of former Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel in Bhilai on July 18. After which Chaitanya Baghel was arrested by the ED. After the arrest, ED brought Chaitanya with them to Raipur. At the same time, ED presented Chaitanya Baghel in the special courtand he was sent to a five-day ED custody.

Chaitanya Baghel Accused of Illegal Earnings Exceeding Rs 16 Crore

On July 21, a day before the completion of Chaitanya Baghel's remand on July 22, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) issued a press release stating that Chaitanya Baghel, son of former Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, illegally earned Rs 16.70 crore through the liquor scam.

According to the ED, Chaitanya Baghel invested this amount in his real estate project. He allegedly paid contractors in cash and used fake bank entries and a flat purchase as a pretext to channel these illegal funds.

ED Probe Reveals Rs 2,000 Crore Liquor Scam in Chhattisgarh

The Enforcement Directorate’s investigation has revealed that between 2019 and 2022, a liquor scam worth over Rs 2,000 crore took place in Chhattisgarh. During this period, the state was governed by a Congress-led government.

The ED alleges that senior leaders and top officials in the state supported the scam. Kawasi Lakhma, who served as a minister during the Congress regime, is currently in jail in connection with the liquor scam.

Congress Launches Protest in Chhattisgarh

Meanwhile, the Congress party staged protests across Chhattisgarh against the arrest of Chaitanya Baghel. As part of the protest, Congress imposed an economic blockade in Raipur, Surguja, Bastar, Durg, and Bilaspur divisions. Senior Congress leaders and party workers blocked roads and demonstrated against the ED’s action.

In Raipur, the protest was led by former Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel. In Dhamtari, Congress workers blocked NH-30, while in Durg-Bhilai, the protest was led by former minister Tamradhwaj Sahu and Congress leader Arun Vora.

Read more: Ex-Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel's Son Arrested In Liquor 'Scam' Case

Raipur: The troubles of Chaitanya Baghel, arrested in the Chhattisgarh liquor scam, have increased. After the completion of his five-day ED remand, the Enforcement Directorate produced him before a special court in Raipur, where he was sent to 14-day judicial custody.

Chaitanya Baghel's remand extended

Defence lawyer Faizal Rizvi said, "The ED presented false claims and documents in court while concealing facts. The agency took action without giving an opportunity for a hearing, did not follow Section 50 procedures, and did not provide time for my client to present his side. As a result, Chaitanya Baghel has been sent to 14 days' judicial custody."

ED arrested Chaitanya Baghel on July 18

In the Chhattisgarh liquor scam, the Enforcement Directorate raided the residence of former Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel in Bhilai on July 18. After which Chaitanya Baghel was arrested by the ED. After the arrest, ED brought Chaitanya with them to Raipur. At the same time, ED presented Chaitanya Baghel in the special courtand he was sent to a five-day ED custody.

Chaitanya Baghel Accused of Illegal Earnings Exceeding Rs 16 Crore

On July 21, a day before the completion of Chaitanya Baghel's remand on July 22, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) issued a press release stating that Chaitanya Baghel, son of former Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, illegally earned Rs 16.70 crore through the liquor scam.

According to the ED, Chaitanya Baghel invested this amount in his real estate project. He allegedly paid contractors in cash and used fake bank entries and a flat purchase as a pretext to channel these illegal funds.

ED Probe Reveals Rs 2,000 Crore Liquor Scam in Chhattisgarh

The Enforcement Directorate’s investigation has revealed that between 2019 and 2022, a liquor scam worth over Rs 2,000 crore took place in Chhattisgarh. During this period, the state was governed by a Congress-led government.

The ED alleges that senior leaders and top officials in the state supported the scam. Kawasi Lakhma, who served as a minister during the Congress regime, is currently in jail in connection with the liquor scam.

Congress Launches Protest in Chhattisgarh

Meanwhile, the Congress party staged protests across Chhattisgarh against the arrest of Chaitanya Baghel. As part of the protest, Congress imposed an economic blockade in Raipur, Surguja, Bastar, Durg, and Bilaspur divisions. Senior Congress leaders and party workers blocked roads and demonstrated against the ED’s action.

In Raipur, the protest was led by former Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel. In Dhamtari, Congress workers blocked NH-30, while in Durg-Bhilai, the protest was led by former minister Tamradhwaj Sahu and Congress leader Arun Vora.

Read more: Ex-Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel's Son Arrested In Liquor 'Scam' Case

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

CHAITANYA BAGHEL REMANDCHHATTISGARH LIQUOR SCAM14 DAY JUDICIAL CUSTODYRS 2000 CRORE LIQUOR SCAMCONGRESS LAUNCHES PROTEST

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

Meet Moina Kramchapi, Young Entrepreneur From Assam Who Blends Handcrafted Tea Production With Tourism

Exclusive | CRPF To Incorporate Compulsory BMI In Training Manual

From Almost Becoming CA To Dhadak 2: Siddhant Chaturvedi Opens Up On Dreams, Struggles, And Self-Discovery | Interview

Houseboat Fires In Kashmir's Iconic Dal Lake Spark Innovation: Self-navigating Boat With UK Patent

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.