Chaitanya Baghel Sent To 14-Day Judicial Custody In Chhattisgarh Liquor Scam

Raipur: The troubles of Chaitanya Baghel, arrested in the Chhattisgarh liquor scam, have increased. After the completion of his five-day ED remand, the Enforcement Directorate produced him before a special court in Raipur, where he was sent to 14-day judicial custody.
Chaitanya Baghel's remand extended
Defence lawyer Faizal Rizvi said, "The ED presented false claims and documents in court while concealing facts. The agency took action without giving an opportunity for a hearing, did not follow Section 50 procedures, and did not provide time for my client to present his side. As a result, Chaitanya Baghel has been sent to 14 days' judicial custody."
ED arrested Chaitanya Baghel on July 18
In the Chhattisgarh liquor scam, the Enforcement Directorate raided the residence of former Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel in Bhilai on July 18. After which Chaitanya Baghel was arrested by the ED. After the arrest, ED brought Chaitanya with them to Raipur. At the same time, ED presented Chaitanya Baghel in the special courtand he was sent to a five-day ED custody.
Chaitanya Baghel Accused of Illegal Earnings Exceeding Rs 16 Crore
On July 21, a day before the completion of Chaitanya Baghel's remand on July 22, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) issued a press release stating that Chaitanya Baghel, son of former Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, illegally earned Rs 16.70 crore through the liquor scam.
According to the ED, Chaitanya Baghel invested this amount in his real estate project. He allegedly paid contractors in cash and used fake bank entries and a flat purchase as a pretext to channel these illegal funds.
ED Probe Reveals Rs 2,000 Crore Liquor Scam in Chhattisgarh
The Enforcement Directorate’s investigation has revealed that between 2019 and 2022, a liquor scam worth over Rs 2,000 crore took place in Chhattisgarh. During this period, the state was governed by a Congress-led government.
The ED alleges that senior leaders and top officials in the state supported the scam. Kawasi Lakhma, who served as a minister during the Congress regime, is currently in jail in connection with the liquor scam.
Congress Launches Protest in Chhattisgarh
Meanwhile, the Congress party staged protests across Chhattisgarh against the arrest of Chaitanya Baghel. As part of the protest, Congress imposed an economic blockade in Raipur, Surguja, Bastar, Durg, and Bilaspur divisions. Senior Congress leaders and party workers blocked roads and demonstrated against the ED’s action.
In Raipur, the protest was led by former Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel. In Dhamtari, Congress workers blocked NH-30, while in Durg-Bhilai, the protest was led by former minister Tamradhwaj Sahu and Congress leader Arun Vora.
Read more: Ex-Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel's Son Arrested In Liquor 'Scam' Case