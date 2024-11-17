ETV Bharat / state

Chairs Hurled During BJP Leader Navneet Rana's Rally In Maharashtra's Amravati

Amravati: Amid the intensifying campaign for the upcoming Maharashtra assembly elections, a ruckus erupted after a mob attacked the rally by BJP leader and former MP Navneet Rana at Khallar village in Amravati on Saturday evening. The BJP leader has filed a complaint in the matter.

The incident unfolded at Khallar village in Daryapur assembly in Amravati where Rana had come to campaign for BJP candidate Arun Bundile, who is contesting from Daryapur constituency. While Rana was addressing the campaign meeting, some youths pushed the chairs in the direction of the meeting platform which provoked Rana's supporters and led to a chaos.

Rana alleged that religious slogans were raised while she was addressing the meeting in Khallar Village. She said that she tried to calm the mob down, but the miscreants again started chanting religious slogans and started threatening her.

“They started picking up chairs and got violent... They even tried to hurt me but I tried to calm the situation down... Their mindset is such that they will oppose anyone with a Hindu mindset and work according to the ideology of Owaisi and Congress... Congress is supporting the threat culture of this community... Gone are those days when Hindus suffered in silence. We have registered FIRs and the accused will be arrested soon... We will definitely give an answer to Uddhav Thackeray for this incident carried out on the orders of his party leaders in the village," Rana said.