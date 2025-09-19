ETV Bharat / state

Chadchana SBI Bank Robbery Case: Bag With 1.4 crore Cash, 6.54 Kilograms Of Gold Found In Solapur

Vijayapura: The Karnataka police have recovered a gold pocket and a bag containing cash that was stolen from the State Bank of India (SBI) in Chadchana town.

According to the Superintendent of Police (SP), Lakshman Nimbargi, a robbery had taken place at the Chadchana branch of the SBI on September 16. Three armed and masked individuals robbed the bank of Rs. 1.4 crore in cash and 20 kilos of gold, after threatening the staff and the customers present there. Nimbargi stated that the police formed eight teams to investigate the matter.

"Around 1.30 pm, after the incident, we found the vehicle in which the accused had fled in Hulajanti village of Mangalaveda taluk in Solapur district of Maharashtra state. While the accused was going to Hulajanti, he met with an accident and got into an argument with the local people. Based on this information, when we went to the scene of the incident, we found 21 gold pockets and Rs 1.3 lakh in cash in the vehicle that had crashed," the SP informed.