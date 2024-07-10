'Chacha-bhatija' Duo Engaged In Corrupt Practices In Govt Recruitment Before 2017: UP CM Adityanath

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday attacked the Samajwadi Party saying the "chacha-bhatija duo" would engage in corrupt practices in the government recruitment process held before 2017.

Without taking names, Adityanath usually refers to Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav and his uncle Shivpal Singh Yadav as "chacha-bhatija" (uncle-nephew). He said in 2022, the Revenue Department urged the Subordinate Services Selection Commission to expedite the appointment process.

"The commission conducted the selection process with utmost honesty and transparency. However, there are always some who try to obstruct every good initiative," he said.

The chief minister distributed appointment letters to 7,720 accountants (lekhpal), selected through a "fair and transparent" recruitment process by the Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) at the Mission Rozgar programme held at Lok Bhavan, an official statement issued here said.

Adityanath said, "Before 2017 (during the SP rule), half the positions of accountant were vacant due to a recruitment process which was plagued by numerous loopholes. Even before the process began, the 'chacha-bhatija' duo would engage in corrupt practices, distributing entire districts among their family members.

"This is the same Uttar Pradesh whose youths were sidelined if they went anywhere outside. Some districts had such a poor image that people would not even give them a place in hotels and dharamshalas, let alone jobs," he said.

The chief minister said this selection process in his regime was carried out with complete fairness and transparency without any discrimination or recommendations. It is the duty of the recruited candidates to work diligently, without relying on recommendations and to enhance both the ease of doing business in the state and the quality of life of the poor, he added.

He further emphasised, "Your positive cooperation is crucial in attracting investment opportunities. The general public and youth should receive timely support in obtaining caste, residence and income certificates," he emphasised.

The chief minister stressed the importance of timely completion of proceedings related to inheritance, transfers and land measurement. "You should uphold a positive reputation among the people, ensuring that the name of lekhpal does not evoke fear," remarked CM Yogi. "Violent incidents often take place over minor land disputes in rural and urban areas. Timely measurement and demarcation can prevent such disputes.

"If powerful land mafia attempt to illegally occupy government or poor people's land, we must intervene with anti-land mafia measures and take decisive action," he said. The CM also emphasised the importance of timely processing of investment proposals and urged the accountants to expedite relief efforts during disasters such as floods.