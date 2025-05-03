ETV Bharat / state

Chhattisgarh CM Lays Foundation Of India's First AI-Based Data Centre Park At Nava Raipur

The project is aimed at making the state capital the 'heartbeat of Digital India'.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Saturday laid the foundation of the country's first AI-based data centre park, aimed at making Raipur the 'heartbeat of Digital India'
Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai at the foundation stone laying ceremony of AI-based data centre park at Nava Raipur (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 3, 2025 at 10:12 PM IST

Raipur: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Saturday laid the foundation of the country's first AI-based data centre park, aimed at making Raipur the 'heartbeat of Digital India'.

Officials who attended the programme said the ambitious project in Nava Raipur, set to redefine India's digital landscape, will prove to be a historic step towards making the country a global digital powerhouse. They said the AI ​​​​data centre park has been designed with focus on environmental protection and will function on green and energy efficient technologies.

Sai said the centre is the digital backbone of a new era of development and empowerment. "It will prove to be transformative for the youth, farmers and tribal communities of the state. Chhattisgarh will now become the heartbeat of Digital India," he said.

The project is expected to create around 500 direct and 1,500 indirect employment opportunities, with priority given to local youth. Officials said the data centre park, to be operated by Rackbank Datacenter Pvt Ltd, will be spread over an area of ​​2.7 hectares. It will be developed as a special economic zone (SEZ) and will be entirely dedicated to artificial intelligence or AI-based services.

The first phase of the project will start with a capacity of five megawatts with plans to expand it to 150 megawatts. Additional investment of about Rs 2,000 crore is expected in the future. Officials said apart from data storage and processing, the park will provide advanced services in areas like AI, health technology, defence, fintech and data analytics. The park will have GPU-based high-end computing infrastructure of global standards, recording, live data streaming and AI processing facilities.

According to officials, the data centre park will create thousands of jobs in information technology, data analytics and technical support, giving local youth an opportunity to pursue a career in technology without the need to move to cities like Delhi or Mumbai. AI technology will help farmers in smart farming, accurate weather forecasting and crop management, leading to better yields and better income.

