Chhattisgarh Police Constable Posed As SP To Commit Fraud, Arrested And Dismissed

Balodabazar: A police constable was arrested for committing fraud by impersonating as the SP of Balodabazar.

The accused, Hemant Nayak, posted in Sarangarh-Bilaigarh district, was also dismissed from service. Police said Hemant, during his posting in Balodabazar, extorted huge amounts of money from several builders and businessmen by threatening to freeze their bank accounts. He used to send emails to his victims posing as Balodabazar SP.

Hemant used to create fake government e-mail IDs and send messages that looked like valid orders. He used to collect information on bank accounts of businessmen and builders. Police said he used to threaten his victims by posing as SP and used to get money deposited in many fake bank accounts (mule accounts).

As Hemant used to transfer the money to several mule bank accounts, police suspect more people could be associated with him. A complaint was filed against Hemant on July 3 last year following which Balodabazar SP Bhavna Gupta directed to file an FIR. A case was registered against the accused in City Kotwali police station. Apart from this, a case under section 66C, 66D of IT Act was also registered.

A special team of Balodabazar Police arrested Hemant from Sarangarh. During interrogation, he confessed to his crime. "Those who hurt the dignity of the post will not be spared", Gupta said. City Kotwali police station in-charge Ajay Jha said Hemant has been sent to judicial custody and further investigation into the matter is on.