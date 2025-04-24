ETV Bharat / state

Congress' 'Save The Constitution' Campaign In Chhattisgarh From April 25

Raipur: The Chhattisgarh unit of Congress will start a 'Save the Constitution' campaign from Friday.

As part of the 40-day campaign which will start from Durg district, the party's workers will reach out to people in divisions, districts and blocks. A rally has been organized at Kosanala Buddhist land in Durg at 6 pm on Friday in which Congress state president Deepak Baij, former Chief Minister and AICC General Secretary Bhupesh Baghel, former ministers, MLAs, party officials and a large number of workers will be present.

Baghel said that the 'Save the Constitution' campaign is relevant as it is aimed at highlighting the concerns of people at the grassroots level. "We want to protect the Constitution, uphold the values ​​of freedom, equality, justice and fight for the rights, dignity and future of Indians. We will remain steadfast in our fight for the poor of the country. We will advocate for their rights and raise their voices," he said.

Features of the campaign

40-day campaign from April 25