'Bastar Olympics Snatched Guns From Youths, Handed Them Balls': CM Sai At NDA CM's Meet

New Delhi: At the NDA Chief Ministers’ meeting held at the Ashok Hotel in New Delhi on Sunday, Chhattisgarh’s governance methods and community-driven development model came up for discussion and special mention. Chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the meeting saw Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai highlighting key initiatives like the Bastar Olympics and Bastar Pandum, which drew praise from the PM and other state leaders.

Presenting a detailed account of the state’s unique initiatives, CM Sai emphasised how the Bastar Olympics promotes the spirit of PM Modi’s initiative “Kheloge India, Jeetoge India.” What began as a sporting event has now become a social revolution in Chhattisgarh. “The Bastar Olympics have snatched guns from the hands of the youth and handed them balls, spears, and arrows,” he said.

He also mentioned that the Bastar Olympics were conducted at three levels, that is, the block, district, and division, with participants over 1.65 lakh youth across 32 development blocks in seven districts. A total of 11 traditional and modern sports, including archery, kabaddi, kho-kho, running, and tug of war, were part of the event. Categories included junior, senior, women, and persons with disabilities.

Also, the CM shared the story of Punen Sanna of Dornapal. He said that Punen Sanna was once from a Naxal-affected area, but today he has become a shining example for the whole society by winning a medal in a wheelchair race. PM Modi had earlier acknowledged the Bastar Olympics in his ‘Mann Ki Baat’ radio program, calling it “a celebration of the soul of Bastar.”

Following the Bastar Olympics, CM Sai spoke about Bastar Pandum, he said that Chhattisgarh has not only preserved tribal culture, folk arts, and traditions, but has also provided people a national platform. As many as 1,743 cultural groups and 47,000 participants from 1,885 gram panchayats of 32 development blocks of seven districts participated at the event. "These events have awakened a new consciousness of a positive future through celebration and sport," the CM noted.

Highlighting the state’s focus on good governance, CM Sai mentioned the efforts being made under Good Governance and Convergence, which uses the Atal Monitoring Portal and digital platforms to track the implementation of schemes. He emphasised that governance is not just about launching schemes but about ensuring they are implemented with honesty and sensitivity at the grassroots level.

The unique combination of public participation, cultural integration, and development in the Bastar Model impressed everyone and received wide appreciation at the meeting. PM Modi and several Chief Ministers expressed interest in adopting similar models in their states. “Such initiatives help people connect with the roots of society and determine the direction of development. This should be expanded,” the PM said, suggesting that these models be expanded nationwide.