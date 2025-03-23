Five Former CGMSCL Officials Arrested For Medical Equipment Scam in Chhattisgarh

Raipur: The Anti-Corruption Bureau and Economic Offences Wing arrested five former officials in connection with the alleged scam in Chhattisgarh Medical Services Corporation Limited (CGMSCL).

ACB and EOW officials said the accused were involved in alleged irregularities in the purchase of medical equipment and reagent chemicals in 2023. An official said the agencies arrested Basant Kumar Kaushik, Chirod Rautia, Kamalkant Patanwar, Dr Anil Parsai and Deepak Kumar Bandhe, who were then posted in CGMSCL. Kaushik was was posted as General Manager in-charge, Equipment and Deputy Manager, Purchase and Operations of CGMSCL. Similarly, Rautia and Bandhe were posted as Biomedical Engineers. Patanwar was the Deputy Manager, Equipment and Parsai Deputy Director, Stores.

On January 22 this year, the ACB and EOW had registered a case against CGMSCL (Raipur) and Health Services Directorate officials as well as four firms inclduing Mokshit Corporation (Durg), CB Corporation (Durg), Records and Medicare System HSIIDC (Panchkula, Haryana) and Shri Sharda Industries (Raipur) and others for causing loss of crores of rupees to the government exchequer. Shashank Chopra, Director of Mokshith Corporation, was arrested on January 29. ACB and EOW officials had earlier said that the alleged scam involved purchase of reagents and equipment without ensuring the requirement/availability of the items in health centres.

As per findings of the probe, CGMSCL had made purchases worth crores of rupees between January, 2022 and October 31, 2023 in connivance with Mokshith Corporation and a fake company. The EDTA tube used to collect blood samples was purchased from Mokshith Corporation for Rs 2,352 per unit while other institutions bought it for a maximum of Rs 8.50 per unit. Apart from this, the CBC machine which is available in the open market for Rs 5,00,000 was sold by Mokshith Corporation to CGMSC for Rs 17 lakh.

The EOW said that the recent arrests were made under sections 409 (criminal breach of trust), 120 (B) (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code as well as provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act. The five accused were produced in the special ACB and EOW court on Saturday. Special Judge Atul Shrivastava granted the agency their seven-day custody remand till March 28.