CET 2025 Begins Across Karnataka: Key Guidelines, Exam Schedule

Bengaluru: The Karnataka Common Entrance Test (CET) 2025, a major examination for admissions to professional courses, officially began on Tuesday with the Kannada language test for Horanadu and Gadinadu Kannadiga candidates. The main examination will be conducted on April 16 and 17 across the state.

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has confirmed that the CET 2025 will take place in 755 exam centres across the state. More than 3.31 lakh students registered for this year’s test, marking a significant turnout.

The Physics and Chemistry exams are scheduled for April 16, while Mathematics and Biology will be held on April 17. The Kannada language test will be held on April 15 and is exclusively for students from border and non-resident Kannada-speaking regions. According to KEA, all logistical preparations have been finalised to ensure the smooth and secure conduct of the examination.

CET 2025 serves as the primary entrance test for admissions to a variety of professional courses in Karnataka, including engineering, pharmacy, Pharm D, agriculture, veterinary sciences and home science, among others. Students from all districts are eligible to participate. KEA has made the official syllabus and model question papers available on its website, providing students with structured preparation material. “Students can visit the KEA website for updated information and to access official resources,” the authority stated.

In a bid to prevent malpractice, KEA has introduced a robust system that includes facial recognition technology and QR code verification. Each candidate’s hall ticket carries a QR code which, when scanned, reveals the individual’s complete registration details, helping to prevent impersonation and fraudulent activity.

The entire examination process will be monitored through live webcasting and round-the-clock CCTV surveillance installed in all exam centres. Additionally, the proceedings in every examination hall will be recorded on video to ensure transparency and accountability. KEA described these security upgrades as part of a “master plan” to conduct the CET with the highest standards of integrity.

KEA has implemented a strict dress code to maintain uniformity and reduce the risk of concealed devices. Students are prohibited from wearing watches, full-sleeve shirts, T-shirts, or jeans. For timekeeping purposes, clocks will be installed in each examination room.

Candidates are also barred from carrying mobile phones, calculators, Bluetooth devices, or any other electronic gadgets. If a student is found with restricted items, they will be disqualified from the examination on the spot. KEA emphasised the importance of carrying the hall ticket, which is mandatory for entry.

KEA has issued a stern warning to all candidates regarding the consequences of cheating or violating examination protocols. Any student found engaging in malpractice may face immediate cancellation of their exam or result. In serious cases, they could also be barred from appearing in future CET exams.

The authority added that violations of examination rules may lead to legal action under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code. “Instances of cheating have led to FIRs being registered in recent years, and candidates involved have faced difficulty securing admission to top colleges,” an official said.

With comprehensive security arrangements and a clearly defined exam process, CET 2025 is set to be one of the most tightly monitored editions of the exam till date. KEA urges all students to strictly adhere to the rules, avoid prohibited items, and approach the exam with seriousness and honesty to ensure a smooth and fair experience.

Read more: NEET Aspirant Collapses At Roadside Tea Stall In Kota, Dies Of Suspected Cardiac Arrest