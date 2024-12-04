'Certain Forces Stirring Division': Sachin Pilot Slams Centre Over Religious Site Disputes

Tonk: Senior Congress leader and Tonk MLA Sachin Pilot visited several villages in his constituency on Wednesday, where he addressed local issues, interacted with residents and took aim at the central and state governments over religious site disputes.

Pilot was welcomed by Congress workers, led by the District Congress President, during a grand reception in Barauni, here in Rajasthan.

Pilot on Sambhal, Ajmer dispute

While speaking at a gathering in Barauni, Pilot criticized the central government over the ongoing controversy surrounding religious sites in Sambhal (Uttar Pradesh) and Ajmer. “In 1991, a law was passed to maintain the status quo of religious sites. But instead of focusing on real issues, the government is pushing for unnecessary excavations to divert public attention,” he said. Pilot alleged that, “certain forces are deliberately stirring these disputes to create division.”

Congress’ by-election setback

Addressing the recent by-election losses in Rajasthan, National General Secretary of Congress, Sachin Pilot, acknowledged the party’s poor performance. “Yes, our results were not satisfactory. Someone must take responsibility, but it can’t fall on just one person,” he stated, hinting at the need for collective accountability within the party.

Support for SI recruitment protest

Pilot backed BJP leader Kirori Lal Meena’s call for action over the cancellation of the Sub-Inspector recruitment process. “The government needs to listen to the voices of people,” he emphasized. He also demanded a judicial inquiry into the Samravata incident, where authorities allegedly entered homes during a crackdown. “It’s wrong to invade people’s homes in this manner,” Pilot added.

Jab at BJP state in-charge

Responding to BJP state in-charge Radha Mohan Agarwal’s recent comments about him, Pilot remarked, “I don’t know him personally, but when I meet him, I’ll ask why he seems so fond of me.”

ERCP and unemployment

Pilot criticized the government’s lack of clarity on the Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project (ERCP). “The Prime Minister is coming for the inauguration, but how will the water be distributed? That’s still unclear,” he questioned. He also raised concerns about rising unemployment and questioned the “government’s failure to maintain law and order in the state.”

Panchayat and municipal election preparations

Though Panchayat and municipal election dates are yet to be announced, Pilot’s visit sparked excitement among Congress workers and mandate aspirants. His presence energised party members, who actively participated in welcoming him across the villages of Barouni, Parana, Mandawa Hathona, Bhanchi, Soran and Bambor.