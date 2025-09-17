ETV Bharat / state

CEO Starts Preparations To Roll Out SIR In Delhi

New Delhi: The office of the Delhi chief electoral officer (CEO) has begun preparations for the rollout of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise in the national capital, the dates of which will be announced later.

Delhi voters will have to present an identity proof if their names do not appear in the electoral rolls of 2002. According to an official statement, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has decided to begin the SIR across the country as per its constitutional mandate to protect the integrity of the electoral rolls.

SIR is particularly important for Delhi as the electoral rolls are prone to errors due to the city's dense population and continuous migration. The exercise will help those who have recently moved to the city to get registered and remove those who are no longer residents of Delhi. The ECI has directed officials to preserve records of previous revisions to facilitate the verification process.

The office of the Delhi chief electoral officer (CEO) has also started preparations for conducting the exercise, with Booth-level officers (BLOs) appointed in all Assembly constituencies, the statement said.

All officers concerned — district election officers, electoral registration officers, assistant electoral registration officers and BLOs — have been imparted training for the upcoming exercise, it added.

The CEO's office has requested people to go through the voter list of 2002 to verify their names alongside the names of their parents. "This would be helpful during the house-to-house (H2H) visit by BLOs during SIR for collecting enumeration forms from the public along with required documents. Those whose names appear in the voter lists of 2002 and 2025 shall have to submit only enumeration forms along with an extract of the 2002 voter list," the statement reads.