Varanasi: On the seventh day of Chaitra Navratri, a rare tradition was seen at the Manikarnika Ghat in Varanasi. Amidst the burning pyres and the chants of devotion, Nagar Vadhus offered a soulful dance tribute to Lord Shiva, seeking salvation and a blessed rebirth. The all-night 'Jagran' held on Friday turned the cremation ground into a stage of spiritual cultural heritage.

This unique tradition, now more than 350 years old, traces its roots to the time of Raja Mansingh. According to the legend, when Raja Mansingh got the Mahashamshan Nath Temple near the Manikarnika Ghat renovated, no artist was willing to perform at the cremation ground. Deeply disheartened, Raja Mansingh reached the Nagar Vadhus of Kashi (now Varanasi).

Nagar Vadhus Dance amid Pyres At Manikarnika Ghat (ETV Bharat)

Understanding the spiritual significance, the Nagar Vadhus offered to perform devotional music and dance before Lord Shiva, revered here as Mahashamshaneshwar- the lord of the great cremation ground. Touched by their gesture, Raja Mansingh welcomed them.

Since then, it has become an annual tradition for the Nagar Vadhus to perform on the Saptami (seventh day) of Chaitra Navratri, offering their 'Bhavanjali' (emotional tribute) to Lord Shiva in his Natraja form (the lord of dance).

Centuries-Old Tradition Continues: Nagar Vadhus Dance amid Pyres At Manikarnika Ghat To Seek Salvation (ETV Bharat)

This year too, the Nagar Vadhus arrived with deep faith and hope for a better next life. One of the performers said, "We come here with the desire that our souls, burdened by this life's struggles, find peace and liberation. We feel very fortunate to perform in front of Bholenath (Lord Shiva). May Lord Shiva bless us with a life of dignity and joy in our next birth."

The temple premises, nestled beside the ever-burning pyres of Manikarnika, echoed with devotional songs, drums, and ghungroos. A large crowd gathered to witness the spectacle.

Pappu, Nagar Vadhu's Guru said, "We have been coming and performing here for the last 30 years. Before us, my guru used to perform. Kashi (Varanasi) is the place where people attain salvation after death. Just like birth, death is a celebration too. We celebrate this by dancing the saptami (seventh day) of Chaitra Navratri. Nagar Vadhus who perform here seek blessings from Lord Shiva for a blessed rebirth."

Chainu Prasad Gupta, chairman of the Mahashamshan Nath Mandir Seva Samiti, said, "This tradition is not just cultural, it is spiritual. It gives voice to the voiceless and dignity to the marginalised."