ETV Bharat / state

Centuries-Old African Baobabs: Ancient Trees Call For Urgent Conservation In Telangana

Hyderabad: In Hyderabad’s backyard, a hidden natural wonder stands tall. A rare cluster of ancient African baobab trees, known scientifically as Adansonia, has been thriving in the Chengicherla forest area under the Boduppal Municipal Corporation. Towering nearly 43 feet and believed to be over 400 years old, these giants, called locally as Kalavriksham or Pulichintha, are among the largest known concentrations of baobab trees in Telugu speaking states. However, these trees now face threats for their survival.

Baobab, with a thick trunk that looks rough and wrinkled resembles an elephant’s skin. These rare trees, often dubbed “trees of life” for their ability to store water and their remarkable longevity (some surviving up to 1,000 years), are invaluable to the region’s biodiversity and natural heritage.

In March this year, one of the four historic baobabs in Chengicherla collapsed raising concerns among environmentalists. Following which, the forest department roped in scientists and experts to unearth the reasons behind the sudden fall.

Subsequent studies found that the fallen tree was about 420 years old. The tree's trunk was composed of around 80% water (typical feature for baobob trees). Scientists predict the decayed remains will naturally merge with the earth, returning as vapor to the soil by December 2025.

In 2022, The forest department has reportedly begun conservation efforts by installing a fencing around the cluster of these African trees.