Centre's GST Rate Cuts Direct Consequence Of BJP Losing Absolute Majority In Lok Sabha: Abhishek

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress leader Abhishek Banerjee on Monday alleged that the Centre's decision to reduce GST rates across commodities was a direct fallout of the BJP losing an absolute majority in the Lok Sabha in 2024.

Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address to the nation on the eve of GST 2.0 rollout on Sunday, Banerjee asked whether there was a "GST Loot Utsav" taking place for the past eight years.

"There's a saying in Bengali that a cat never climbs a tree until it is in danger. The BJP has suffered electoral losses; they lost 60 seats and their tally (in Lok Sabha) has gone down from 303 to 240. That's why the GST rates have also slid from 27 per cent to 18 per cent. If their seats had been reduced further to 200, the 18 per cent GST rate would have come down to 9 per cent," Banerjee said.

"And the day BJP finds itself having zero seats, then GST rates would also become zero," the leader said while talking to reporters after inaugurating a Durga Puja guide map and telephone directory at the office of the Diamond Harbour Superintendent of Police in Bishnupur in South 24 Parganas district.

Banerjee also launched a special cyber cell in the district to strengthen security during the festive season against online fraud.

"The PM talked about 'GST Bachat Utsav' in his Sunday address to the nation. So, from 2017-18, when GST was first introduced, for the last eight years or so, was a 'GST Loot Utsav' taking place?" the TMC national general secretary asked.

The leader emphasised a direct correlation between the BJP's performance in the 2024 polls and the policy of GST cut. "It is evident that if the BJP loses, taxes decrease. And if the BJP wins, taxes go up. This is clear as daylight. The GST rates never went down in the past decade and no relief measure was announced for the common people. It has happened now because the BJP has lost," Banerjee maintained.

He also lashed out at the manner in which tax collections have been managed in "non-BJP ruled states". "Today, the country and its economy have been brought to its knees by the BJP government. We have observed that no recommendations from states were ever taken into consideration. State devolution of GST collection, which is the rightful share of the states, is never provided on time. In the opposition-ruled states, funds are deliberately withheld. This is an attempt to ruin the economy," Banerjee alleged.

To a question on the BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari's criticism of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee inaugurating Durga Puja pandals before the auspicious 'Devi Paksha', the leader alleged that PM Modi had also inaugurated the Ayodhya temple three months ahead of Ram Navami, eyeing the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.