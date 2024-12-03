ETV Bharat / state

Centre Urged To Dismantle Militant Camps In Manipur

COCOMI alleged that the crisis in the northeastern state resulted from "Kuki aggression" and that the India-Myanmar border has been “mismanaged deliberately”.

Representational Image
Representational Image (ANI)
author img

By PTI

Published : 3 hours ago

Imphal: The Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI), an umbrella body of Meitei civil society organisations, on Tuesday asked the central government to secure the Indo-Myanmar border and dismantle the infrastructure of armed militant groups.

COCOMI also called for transparent investigations into allegations of collusion between security forces and Kuki armed groups. The Centre needs to take "decisive action to secure the Indo-Myanmar border and to dismantle the infrastructure of armed militant groups within the state in a stipulated time," COCOMI said in a statement.

A comprehensive strategy is required to address infiltration, illegal poppy cultivation, illegal arms smuggling and trafficking of drugs and also to restore the demographic balance in Manipur, it said. COCOMI also alleged that the crisis in the northeastern state resulted from "Kuki aggression" and that the India-Myanmar border has been “mismanaged deliberately”.

Both the central and state governments have repeatedly claimed that infiltration from Myanmar is the root cause behind the violence between Imphal Valley-based Meiteis and Kukis based in hill districts. Manipur has remained gripped by recurring bouts of violence since ethnic clashes between the two communities first erupted in May last year. At least 258 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless since then.

Imphal: The Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI), an umbrella body of Meitei civil society organisations, on Tuesday asked the central government to secure the Indo-Myanmar border and dismantle the infrastructure of armed militant groups.

COCOMI also called for transparent investigations into allegations of collusion between security forces and Kuki armed groups. The Centre needs to take "decisive action to secure the Indo-Myanmar border and to dismantle the infrastructure of armed militant groups within the state in a stipulated time," COCOMI said in a statement.

A comprehensive strategy is required to address infiltration, illegal poppy cultivation, illegal arms smuggling and trafficking of drugs and also to restore the demographic balance in Manipur, it said. COCOMI also alleged that the crisis in the northeastern state resulted from "Kuki aggression" and that the India-Myanmar border has been “mismanaged deliberately”.

Both the central and state governments have repeatedly claimed that infiltration from Myanmar is the root cause behind the violence between Imphal Valley-based Meiteis and Kukis based in hill districts. Manipur has remained gripped by recurring bouts of violence since ethnic clashes between the two communities first erupted in May last year. At least 258 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless since then.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

MANIPURDISMANTLE MILITANT CAMPSCOCOMIMILITANT CAMPS

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Ganesh Acharya Interview: 'Sreeleela Is Kamaal Dancer, Allu Arjun's Style and Swag Add a Lot to Song'

Haryana Cop Turns 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan', Reunites Missing Girl with Her Family after 11 Years

'Samjhauta Wale Hanuman Ji': Lord Hanuman Temple Within Madhya Pradesh Police Station Premises Plays The Mediator To Resolve Long Pending Disputes

Street Dogs Most Vulnerable To Pollution-Related Maladies In Winter, Says Expert

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.