ETV Bharat / state

Centre Trying To Plunder Punjab's Water Through BBMB: Bhagwant Mann

Mann visited Bhakra Dam and said Punjab is faced with a grave crisis even as the Centre is trying to deprive the state of water.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Sunday alleged the Centre is trying plunder Punjab's water through Bhakra Beas Management Board by taking decisions detrimental to the state
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann addressing mediapersons at Rupnagar (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 11, 2025 at 5:04 PM IST

1 Min Read

Rupnagar: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Sunday alleged the Centre is trying plunder Punjab's water through Bhakra Beas Management Board by taking decisions detrimental to the state.

Mann visited Bhakra Nangal Dam on the day and said Punjab is faced with a grave crisis even as the Centre is trying to deprive the state of water. He said Punjab released water from Bhakra Nangal Dam to Rajasthan as the state has a large deployment of Indian Army which is guarding the nation's borders. He said Punjab is on high vigil and the state police and administration are helping the Army safeguard the 532 kilometre border with Pakistan.

The Chief Minister also questioned the silence of the Kisan Unions over the issue stated they have not even issued a single statement in this regard. yet He said farmer unions are staging road and rail blockades on frivolous issues but are mum over a major issue concerning the state. "We are firm in our resolve to protect the water of Punjab and the people of the state are with us," he said.

On the dispute with Haryana, he said water will be released to the state on May 20 and it has to remain patient till then. Bhagwant Singh Mann said that on the other hand BJP is resorting to such tantrums which is highly unfortunate adding that this should be avoided in this hour of grave crisis.

Rupnagar: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Sunday alleged the Centre is trying plunder Punjab's water through Bhakra Beas Management Board by taking decisions detrimental to the state.

Mann visited Bhakra Nangal Dam on the day and said Punjab is faced with a grave crisis even as the Centre is trying to deprive the state of water. He said Punjab released water from Bhakra Nangal Dam to Rajasthan as the state has a large deployment of Indian Army which is guarding the nation's borders. He said Punjab is on high vigil and the state police and administration are helping the Army safeguard the 532 kilometre border with Pakistan.

The Chief Minister also questioned the silence of the Kisan Unions over the issue stated they have not even issued a single statement in this regard. yet He said farmer unions are staging road and rail blockades on frivolous issues but are mum over a major issue concerning the state. "We are firm in our resolve to protect the water of Punjab and the people of the state are with us," he said.

On the dispute with Haryana, he said water will be released to the state on May 20 and it has to remain patient till then. Bhagwant Singh Mann said that on the other hand BJP is resorting to such tantrums which is highly unfortunate adding that this should be avoided in this hour of grave crisis.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

PUNJABHARYANABHAKRA DAMBHAGWANT MANN

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

Fighting Two Battles, Asansol's Thoibi Loses Life, Wins The Other Topping Class 10 Exams With 674 Marks

Operation Sindoor: ‘A Seminal Moment In Indian Statecraft’, Says Raj Shukla

Operation Sindoor Was Precise, Calibrated And Timely: Major General (Retd) Harsha Kakkar

Even In Death, Their Umbilical Bond Endured: Poonch Twins Zoya And Zain Killed In Pakistani Shelling, Father Battles For Life

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.