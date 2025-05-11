Centre Trying To Plunder Punjab's Water Through BBMB: Bhagwant Mann

Rupnagar: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Sunday alleged the Centre is trying plunder Punjab's water through Bhakra Beas Management Board by taking decisions detrimental to the state.

Mann visited Bhakra Nangal Dam on the day and said Punjab is faced with a grave crisis even as the Centre is trying to deprive the state of water. He said Punjab released water from Bhakra Nangal Dam to Rajasthan as the state has a large deployment of Indian Army which is guarding the nation's borders. He said Punjab is on high vigil and the state police and administration are helping the Army safeguard the 532 kilometre border with Pakistan.

The Chief Minister also questioned the silence of the Kisan Unions over the issue stated they have not even issued a single statement in this regard. yet He said farmer unions are staging road and rail blockades on frivolous issues but are mum over a major issue concerning the state. "We are firm in our resolve to protect the water of Punjab and the people of the state are with us," he said.

On the dispute with Haryana, he said water will be released to the state on May 20 and it has to remain patient till then. Bhagwant Singh Mann said that on the other hand BJP is resorting to such tantrums which is highly unfortunate adding that this should be avoided in this hour of grave crisis.